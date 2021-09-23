Beneficiaries of an ancient corrupt system opposing EVMs: Imran – Journal





Calls on cabinet members to focus on achieving goals Calls for rapid release of funds for road projects SAPM says 41 ministries have prepared 1,100 initiatives for next two years $ 2.3 billion deposited in 204,000 digital accounts Roshan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that those who benefited from the corrupt system of the past are now afraid of change, which is why they oppose the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming elections .

He said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would not win (the polls) because of its development activities and funds, but because of promises made by the party when it came to power. in 2018.

Every election held in the country has subsequently been controversial; even Senate polls involving 1,500 candidates have become controversial, the prime minister said at a ceremony to sign the two-year (2021-23) performance agreements with federal ministers.

We are introducing a new (electoral) system that will solve all the problems. However, those who benefited from the corrupt system oppose it, he said.

The prime minister said delivering high performance over the next two years will pave the way for the government’s success in the 2023 election.

Don’t compromise on your vision, he added.

Hailing the performance of the government, Prime Minister Khan urged members of his cabinet to stay focused on achieving the goals and strengthening the party through performance.

We ensure that during our tenure, all promises are kept and all services provided to citizens, he said.

The signing was part of the Prime Minister’s comprehensive civil service reform program, under which the government launched a management system that brought together the entire federal government through a single performance agreement implementation tool.

I want our party to reach a standard where a deputy (member of the National Assembly) wins, not on the basis of the disbursement of development funds, but on the performance of the government, he said.

Prime Minister Khan called on heads of ministries to meet performance targets by setting high aspirations and assessing their own highs and lows.

He said his government had effectively addressed the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.

Mr Khan said the biggest challenge was the persistent fight against the Mafias who wanted a status quo for their special interests.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Settlement Shehzad Arbab said a total of 41 ministries had prepared 1,100 initiatives for the next two years.

Of these, 426 initiatives will be completed by June 2022 and 488 by June 2023, while 176 ongoing initiatives will complement the overall delivery of ministries for the next two years and beyond, Arbab said.

He said the performance agreements had been finalized after a rigorous review and appraisal process, adding that the exercise not only enabled the government to implement its program more effectively, but also helped ministers and ministers. secretaries to monitor progress within their divisions and objectively assess the performance of their officers.

As part of the performance agreements, all ministries have prepared work plans with a set of initiatives and quarterly targets to be achieved over the next two years.

These work plans were reviewed by the Peer Review Committee (made up of senior officials from intersectoral ministries) for improvement and comments incorporated by ministries before being submitted to the PM’s office.

The quarterly performance review process will allow the Prime Minister to monitor the performance of his government.

This system will not only help ministries to establish their annual work plans, but will also create space to integrate the reform program into the government system.

Goals collectively reviewed quarterly via a digital platform will play a key role in identifying bottlenecks and resolving inter-ministerial coordination issues.

PM reviews NHA projects

Prime Minister Khan ordered the rapid release of funds for road projects to ensure connectivity, trade and employment opportunities.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of projects under the National Highway Authority (NHA), Khan said roads play a vital role in economic development.

He said good-quality roads would also reduce the costs of maintaining vehicles and importing petroleum products, adding that he would personally review the progress of important and major communication projects on a daily basis.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister of Communications Murad Saeed, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman of the NHA and senior officials.

Giving a comparative review, Murad Saeed said that only 645 km of roads were built by the previous government in 2013 and 2014, while 1,753 km of roads were completed in the three years of the current government.

He said that in terms of planning, only 858 km of roads were completed in three years of the previous government, compared to 6,118 km of roads completed during the same period of the current government.

The meeting was informed that the NHA will complete 27 projects during this fiscal year, with more than 3,000 km of roads under construction in Balochistan.

It was pointed out that, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of self-reliance, projects were carried out through public-private partnerships instead of loans.

Roshan Digital Accounts

Prime Minister Khan has learned that $ 2.3 billion has so far been deposited into 204,000 Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) opened by Pakistanis overseas.

This information was shared with the Prime Minister by the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir, who appealed to him.

Dr Baqir briefed the Prime Minister on the economic recovery as well as digital and current accounts, informing him that the number of digital accounts is increasing by around 1,000 per day.

Mr Khan said the increase in the number of Roshan digital accounts reflects the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in government policies.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Senator Saifullah Niazi also appealed to the prime minister.

They discussed the progress of the federal government’s ongoing development projects in Karachi. The inauguration of the Karachi Circular Railway after its completion was also discussed.

Posted in Dawn, September 23, 2021

