PM Modi to interact with global CEOs to highlight opportunities in India





WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs here.

On Thursday, the prime minister is due to hold one-on-one meetings with America’s top five CEOs.

Two of them are American Indians – Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The other three being Cristiano E Amon of Qualcomm, Mark Widmar of First Solar and Stephen A Schwarzman of Blackstone.

Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days we will meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga of Japan, ”he tweeted.

Will attend the Quad meeting and also interact with key CEOs to highlight the economic opportunities in India, he said.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with US CEOs from five different key areas reflects his government’s priorities.

While Narayen reflects the IT and digital priority that the Indian government advocates, Modi’s meeting with Lall is important as General Atomics is not only the pioneer of military drone technologies, but also the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced military drones. . , which the United States only shares with its main allies and partners.

India is in the process of procuring a significant number of drones for the three branches of its armed forces. He also leased a few drones from General Atomics.

Vivek Lall, born in Jakarta and now based in California, for more than a decade has been instrumental in major bilateral defense deals worth around $ 18 billion, as India and the United United States is taking steps to forge a new relationship in which defense trade is a key pillar.

The meeting with chip giant Cristiano Amon is growing in importance, given pressure from India to make 5G technology safe and secure.

The San Diego-based company creates semiconductors, software and services related to wireless technology.

A global leader in 3G, 4G and next-generation wireless technology innovations for more than 30 years, Qualcomm is leading the way in 5G with a new era of smart products that are revolutionizing industries including automotive, IT and business. IoT.

India is looking for a major investment from Qualcomm.

As India takes gigantic steps in using solar power to meet its energy needs, meeting Mark Widmar matters as First Solar is one of the world’s leading providers of solar photovoltaic (PV) solutions. complete systems, which use its advanced module and system technology. .

Earlier this summer, the Arizona-based company announced the addition of 3.3 GW of capacity at a new facility in India at an estimated cost of $ 684 million.

Stephen A Schwarzman is President, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals.

In March of this year, Blackstone announced that funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate had acquired Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus and Embassy Group, in one of the largest logistics transactions in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/pm-modi-to-interact-with-global-ceos-to-highlight-opportunities-in-india/articleshow/86444294.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos