Court to speed up Shehbaz defamation case against Imran – Pakistan





LAHORE: On Wednesday, a sessional court ruled swiftly to rule on a long-standing defamation lawsuit brought by opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

District and Additional Sessions Judge Mudassar Farid Khokhar has set October 6 for the parties to appear in person or through their attorney for further processing in the 2017 lawsuit.

Previously, the judge had dismissed as unsuccessful a miscellaneous civil claim by Shehbaz to shut down Khan’s right to file his written statement on the pretext of undue delay on the part of the defendant.

However, the judge observed that since the defendant (Khan) filed his statement on July 27, 2021, the claim was infallible.

The judge ruled on another claim by the plaintiff asking for a day-to-day hearing in the case, as the defamation order required the courts to decide the case within 90 days.

The judge observed that the written statement had been filed by the defendant and that the case must now be continued in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure of 1908 and the Qanoon-i-Shahadat Ordinance of 1984.

As the defamation order also gave the deadline for the prosecution decision, therefore, short dates should be set for the expeditious disposition of the case, AD&SJ Khokhar wrote in its order.

The judge has already dismissed an application as withdrawn from Khan challenging the court’s territorial jurisdiction to hear the case.

The libel lawsuit says Khan began to make false and malicious statements against the plaintiff (Shehbaz) that the latter offered 10 billion rupees to the former through a mutual friend in exchange for withdrawing from the Panama Papers case pending before the Supreme Court.

She argues that the unfounded and defamatory statements of the defendant [widely circulated by media] lowered the integrity of the complainant and caused him extreme mental torture, agony and anxiety. The court was asked to issue a decree recovering Rs 10 billion as compensation for the publication of defamatory content in favor of the plaintiff.

In his written statement, Prime Minister Khan says that a friend of his told him that someone he knew as well as the Sharif family approached him with an offer to pay billions of rupees if he could convince him (Khan) to stop pursuing the Panama case. .

Khan says he disclosed the incident for the consumption of the general public and in the interest of the public good does not constitute libel.

The statement maintains that Khan did not specifically attribute any statement to the complainant (Shehbaz) when recounting the incident.

Posted in Dawn, September 23, 2021

