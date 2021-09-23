Politics
Boris Johnson weighs in on Australian cricket debacle
The British Prime Minister asked Scott Morrison about the feasibility of continuing the Ashes after calling the English team will not tour if quarantine restrictions are changed.
One of the debates leading up to the Tour of England in Australia ahead of the Ashes concerns the families of the players joining them.
Australia’s strict quarantine rules have sparked reports with many players rejecting the idea of not touring.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, England played the most international cricket of any team after tours to Sri Lanka, India and a busy summer at home.
Players were forced to operate in biosecurity bubbles during their tours.
England have played 12 away tests since the start of the pandemic, compared to zero for Australia.
Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins were also a number of stars who also opted out of the short format tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh.
English players’ workload has come under scrutiny in the UK as Ben Stokes has been granted a holiday.
Now, in an attempt to negotiate a better deal for the families of the travel stars, Johnson said he has spoken to the Australian Prime Minister about the restrictions.
I raised the ashes [with Morrison] and he said they were going to do their best for the families, Johnson told reporters.
He fully understood that for cricketers it is very difficult to ask people to be away from their families at Christmas.
When asked if it was insurance, Johnson replied: He just vowed to come back and see if he could come up with a solution.
However, on Thursday, Morrison responded and said no “special deal” had been reached with the UK.
I would love to see the Ashes move forward, as I shared with Boris last night, he told reporters in Washington on the Prime Minister’s trip to America.
But there are no special offers there, as what we were looking to have are vaccinated people who can travel.
I don’t see much of a difference between the skilled workers or the students who will be able to come to Australia when you reach those vaccination rates.
Those who come for this purpose when it comes to their profession, which is to play cricket, I don’t see the difference between that and someone who comes as a skilled and qualified engineer or someone who comes to be ready to study.
England confident in the Ashes tour
Recently, former England captain Michael Vaughan told Fox Sports The last page he thought the Ashes Tour would go ahead, but many players could retire earlier than expected.
Most recently, he tweeted that the continued existence of biosecurity bubbles would deter players from touring.
The England and Wales Cricket Council said last month it was “very confident” that the Ashes, starting in Brisbane on December 8, would go on as planned despite England players claiming they could skip the tour if families cannot make it to Australia.
Australia plans to ease border and quarantine restrictions by the end of 2021, when at least 80% of adults are expected to have received two vaccines against Covid-19.
However, officials in West Australia and Queensland without Covid said they will set their own opening schedules and may keep their borders closed for longer.
with Reuters
|
