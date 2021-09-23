Shaukat Tarin to approach Prime Minister Imran Khan about his election as senator





Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin. Photo: dossier Shaukat Tarin has decided to raise this issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan to put an end to rumors and uncertainties about his future. If the government decides not to elect him senator before the deadline, he will have to become advisor to the prime minister on finance. Four finance ministers have been changed in the last three years of the PTI.

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will address the issue of his election as a senator with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the deadline for electing him as lawmaker expiring next month, The News reported today.

The six-month deadline for electing the Minister of Finance as a Member of Parliament will expire on October 16, 2021.

Sources familiar with the matter said Shaukat Tarin decided to raise the issue with the prime minister to end rumors and uncertainty about his future.

If the government decides not to elect him senator before the deadline, he will have to become advisor to the Prime Minister in charge of finance. In such a scenario, the government will have to choose a political face for this key post.

Four finance ministers have been changed in the last three years of the PTI.

Asked about his fate as the deadline for electing him as a member of parliament draws near, Shaukat Tarin replied that he was going nowhere as he was convinced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would elect him senator. Sources close to Tarin say he has decided to raise this issue with the prime minister.

The minister also confirmed to this scribe that he had to go to Washington DC to attend the annual meeting of the IMF / World Bank from October 12, 2021. From now on, the government should elect him before his departure to attend the meetings. IMF / WB abroad. the country.

The government had overthrown Ishaq Dar with the intention of electing Tarin to the vacant seat, but the case ended up in court.

Now the government will have to leave any seat in Punjab, KP or Sindh, but so far no decision has been known. Shaukat Tarin’s close associates have said he could be elected to the Senate in the first 10 days of October.

