President Joko Widodo to attend COVID-19 Global Summit





Screenshot of Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin delivering a virtual press release followed by the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube from Jakarta, Thursday (9/23/2021). ANTARA / Andi Firdaus

Elshinta.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo will attend the COVID-19 Global Summit which will discuss the commitment of world leaders to accelerate community vaccinations across the country, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. Tonight, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, attended the COVID-19 Global Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the personal invitation of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, ”Budi said. Gunadi Sadikin at a virtual press conference attended by YouTube from the Jakarta Presidential Secretariat on Thursday morning. According to Budi, President Joko Widodo is one of four world leaders personally selected by Joe Biden to provide information on strategies to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The President of the United States, Budi said, highlighted three important things that need to be done by world leaders today. “First, we must engage with all world leaders to immediately vaccinate humanity as soon as possible,” he said. Budi said the World Health Organization (WHO) is targeting 40 percent of the world’s population to be vaccinated this year and 70 percent of the world’s population to be vaccinated by 2022. The second thing the President of the United States is paying attention to, said Budi, is to stress the importance of the role of all countries in taking immediate action to save millions of human lives. “4.5 million people around the world have died from COVID-19,” he added. Budi said President Joe Biden has also called on world leaders to jointly prepare all the medical devices, drugs and other items needed to deal with the current pandemic. “The President of the United States specifically stressed the need for oxygen, the need for facilities trial and trace as well as the need for drugs in hospitals, ”he said. The third thing that was conveyed by the President of the United States was to make sure that Indonesia is ready to build a better future, Budi said. “We need to build a global architecture for global health resilience, we need to prepare how global health financing can be better organized, so that if there are countries in the world that are experiencing health problems, they can be immediately helped, as if there are countries in the world that are experiencing financial difficulties, they can be helped by international organizations like the IMF (International Monetary Fund), “he said. Budi added that President Joe Biden has stressed the importance of the role of developed and developing countries in health resilience to build a better future and be ready to face the next pandemic.

