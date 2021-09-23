Prime Minister Modi arrives in US to attend Quad Leaders Summit and address UNGA

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the United States local time on Wednesday for his highly anticipated three-day visit to the United States to attend the Quad Summit convened by President Joe Biden, to have bilateral talks with the leaders and address the United Nations General Assembly. While in the United States, Prime Minister Modi will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the first Quad Summit in person, and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. .Also Read – PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri digital health mission on September 27

Prime Minister Modi was received by representatives of the US State Department at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC upon his arrival. He was greeted by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu as well as Defense Attaché including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and Commodore’s Naval Attaché Nirbhaya Bapna. Read also – QUAD Summit in Washington DC- The world’s expectations

Thank you to the Indian community of Washington DC for their warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Also Read – PM Narendra Modi to Meet 5 Global CEOs in US; Importance, key details

During his visit, he will address the United Nations General Assembly and attend the Quad Leaders Summit as well as a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

More than a hundred members of the Indian community gathered at the airport to welcome the Indian leader.

As Prime Minister Modi’s plane landed in Washington, exuberant members of the Indian diaspora began to cheer. Despite the rain, the Indian diaspora patiently awaited the arrival of Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister traveled to the United States in a custom-built Boeing 777 recently.

Biden will welcome Prime Minister Modi to the White House on September 24, this will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over the United States presidency on January 20. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first overseas visit beyond the neighborhood since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Before leaving for the United States to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his visit would provide an opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia.

“I will be visiting the United States from September 22 to September 25, 2021, at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the Indo-US comprehensive strategic partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, ”the prime minister said in his leaving statement.

“I also look forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two countries, especially in the field of science and technology,” he added.

According to the statement released by Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are expected to discuss ways to stem radicalization and fight terrorism.

They are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen defense, trade ties, security collaborations and the clean energy partnership, among others, ”PM Modi and Biden will discuss the current regional security situation following recent developments in Afghanistan. PM Modi will also organize business interactions during his visit to the United States from September 22 to 25.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the President’s first in-person Quad Summit on Friday, which will be attended by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

PM Modi will address the general debate of the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

The theme of this year’s general debate is Building Resilience through the Hope of Recovering from COVID-19, Rebuilding Sustainability, Meeting the Needs of the Planet, Respecting the Rights of People and Revitalizing Nations. United.

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly, the Prime Minister will dwell on important issues including the regional situation, cross-border terrorism, global efforts to combat COVID-19 and climate change and the need to reform multilateral institutions.

Another element of the Prime Minister’s visit would be bilateral meetings with our close partners Japan and Australia where he will hold several bilateral meetings, including with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. PM Modi is accompanied by ‘a high-level delegation made up of national representatives Security adviser Ajit Doval and senior officials, including Shringla.

(With contributions from the Agency)