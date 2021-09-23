Boris Johnson says Kermit the Frog got it wrong on UN climate challenge

(Photo: via Associated Press)

Boris Johnson used a major speech to world leaders to call for climate action and confronted Kermit the Frog in the process.

The British Prime Minister addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday evening and said humanity is in its teens and must stop ravaging the environment. Johnson made the world grow.

The PM also took issue with the Muppets character’s message Kermit the frog, who sang: It’s not easy to be green.

He was wrong, he said of Jim Hensons’ creation. It’s easy to be green.

The Prime Minister added that it was easy, lucrative and fair to be green.

He used more colorful language to make the case for the need for environmental maturity by comparing human existence to an unruly teenager.

Johnson postulated that the planet is at a point where we know how to unlock the beverage cabinet and engage in all kinds of activities that are not only potentially embarrassing but also terminal.

And ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, Johnson said:

An inspection of the fossil record over the last 178 million years, since mammals first appeared, reveals that the average mammal species has been around for about a million years before evolving into something else or disappear to extinction. Of our life expectancy of one million, humanity has been around for about 200,000. In other words, we are still collectively a young person. If you imagine that million years as the lifespan of an individual human being, about 80 years, then we are now 16 years old. We’ve come to that fateful age where we pretty much know how to drive and we know how to unlock the drink cellar and engage in all kinds of activities that are not only potentially embarrassing but also terminal. In the words of Oxford philosopher Toby Ord, we are just old enough to get ourselves in serious trouble. We still cling with a part of our mind to the infantile belief that the world was made for our satisfaction and our pleasure and we combine this narcissism with an assumption of our own immortality. We think someone else will fix the problem, because that’s what someone else has always done. We are destroying our habitats over and over again with the inductive reasoning that we have gotten out of it so far, and therefore we will get away with it again. My friends, humanity’s adolescence is drawing to a close. We are approaching this critical turning point, in less than two months, where we must show that we are able to learn, to mature, and finally to take responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not only on our planet but on ourselves. themselves. It is time for humanity to grow.

The story continues

Johnson said the coronavirus proves dark scientists will be fair about the climate and recognize that it is too late to stop rising global temperatures.

But he said there was still hope to curb that growth and achieve net zero carbon neutrality by mid-century.

The climate emergency was one of the main points of agreement that Johnson and US President Joe Biden reached during the Prime Minister’s trip to the United States this week.

Johnson earlier presented the President with a signed copy of Tim Peakes Hello, is this planet Earth? with an inscription: I hope this book is a reminder of what was struggling to save as our countries fight climate change together.

He has told other world leaders that the planet is not an indestructible toy.

He said it’s not some inflatable plastic romper that we can run into to our hearts content.

And he added: Every day, every week, we cause such irreversible damage that well before a million years, we will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable not only for us but for many other species.

In his speech, he said: Our grandchildren will know that we are the culprits and that we have been warned, and they will know that it is this generation that has come to the center of the scene to speak and act on behalf of the posterity and that we have missed our signal.

And they will ask what kind of people we were so selfish and short-sighted.

Johnsons eco focus is a far cry from his past climate-skeptical views.

He admitted on Monday that if you were to delve into some of my articles from 20 years ago, you might find comments I made, obiter dicta, on climate change that did not fully support the current struggle, but the facts change and people change their minds and change their point of view and that is very important too.

But in his speech, he now says that if he is not one of those environmentalists who take moral pleasure in denouncing humanity for its excesses, who see the environmental movement as a pretext for a massive attack on capitalism, who ‘It is imperative that countries work together to reduce emissions.

The prime minister urged leaders to prioritize four areas of coal, cars, money and trees.

And he said: It’s time for us to heed the warnings of scientists and look at Covid, if you want an example of dark scientists who are right and understand who we are and what we do.

Johnson will call on countries to reduce their carbon emissions by 68% by 2030 from 1990 levels, welcome the end of international coal funding by China and congratulate Pakistan for pledging to plant 10 billion. trees.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related …