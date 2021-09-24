Turkish lira drops to near record high after central bank cuts policy rate

Bowing to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s central bank cut its key rate by 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to stimulate the economy amid high inflation and discontent popular growing at sky-high prices.

The besieged Turkish Lira fell against the major currencies, dipping to 8.74 per dollar, an almost record low.

Most analysts were taken by surprise. We sensed a growing risk of falling interest rates, said Emre Peker, London director of Eurasia Group, a risk assessment body. “However, despite all the signals, we believed the cut wouldn’t come until October because of the negative impact a cut would have on inflation expectations.”

Like many, Peker said the move would further erode the credibility of central banks. From there, market investors will pay attention to Erdogan, not to the [central bank governor Sahap] Kavcioglu, Peker told Al-Monitor.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-director and political risk analyst at Teneo Intelligence, is an outlier who expected the reduction. The decoration of the cup was set some time ago. Erdogan indicated when the new governor was appointed that he expected rates to drop by July or August, Piccoli told Al-Monitor.

More recently, the governor and the central bank have started talking about paying attention to core inflation and not headline inflation when doing their assessment, Piccoli said. Core inflation is the rate of increase in the prices of goods and services. Food and energy prices are not included due to their volatility. Food prices have skyrocketed in Turkey in recent months. Figs, a long-standing staple, for example, have become a luxury item.

If you have interest rates like 19% like so far and inflation is higher, you can’t really find an excuse to reduce. Core inflation at that time was 16.50, so referring to that you can try to save face as you can argue that rates are always higher than inflation, Piccoli noted. “These are just tips, and no one in the market believes them.”

The central banks’ policy committee said a rate cut was needed due to the decline in base price measures and that recent increases in inflation were due to transient factors. The low rates were starting to have a larger-than-expected contraction effect on commercial loans.

Kavcioglu was handpicked by Erdogan in March. He had resisted the near-obsessive demands of Turkey’s rulers to keep interest rates as low as possible, even though three of his predecessors were sacked in the past 20 months over the issue. Critics say Erdogan’s aversion to higher rates comes down to getting cheap credit for his business buddies. Others say his aversion stems from Islamic piety. Both are probably true.

Erdogan has long argued that high interest rates lead to high inflation, although most economists argue the opposite. The Turkish lira paid the price for its lack of orthodoxy, becoming one of the worst performing emerging markets in recent years. Foreign investors have abandoned their Turkish positions en masse. This may partly explain why the Turkish lira did not fall as hard as it could have if foreigners had significant holdings.

The weakening economy is wreaking havoc on Erdogan and his ruling party, the Justice and Development Party (AKP). Their poll numbers are lower than they have ever been since taking power in 2002. Polls consistently show Erdogan could lose to his opponents and the AKP could lose its parliamentary majority during the double elections to be held in 2023.

There is lingering speculation that Erdogan could organize snap polls and the rate cut, which aims to stimulate the economy, is seen as further proof of this. However, sources close to the president say he has no such plans and is determined to improve economic indicators ahead of the vote, thereby increasing government spending in the coming year. While this may provide short-term relief, it can also cause further structural damage to the once robust Turkish economy.

Peker points to another factor that militates against quick elections. Erdogan needs time to pass bills designed to increase his electoral chances and those of his informal coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, whose odds are also falling.

Either way, Turkey’s economic woes are unlikely to dissipate anytime soon.

At the end of the day, Turkey remains stuck in a vicious cycle, as a 1% reduction if you’re looking for cheaper credit doesn’t really make a difference, Piccoli observed. The question that awaits us, then, is whether this is just the start of substantial monetary easing or just a one-off to appease Erdogan.