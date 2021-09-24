Team HUN vs POR Dream11 prediction: check captain, vice captain and probable XIs for today’s 2021 ECC T10 game, September 24, 12:30 p.m. IST





HUN vs POR Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 2021 ECC T10 between Hungary and Portugal: The 2021 ECC T10 Group B Eliminator match will see Hungary face off against Portugal. The promising match will be played on September 24, Friday at 12:30 p.m. IST. This is the second time that Hungary and Portugal will meet in the ECC T10.

The first game between the two teams saw Hungary overtake Portugal by 27 points. This time around, both teams are expected to fight well. The team that wins the match will advance to the semi-final.

Regarding the performance of the group stage, Hungary finished in third position. The team have won three of their eight league games. Hungary’s last game saw them lose to the Netherlands XI by seven wickets.

Portugal, meanwhile, find themselves in the penultimate place with six losses and two wins. After losing their first six matches on trotting, the team have won their last two matches against the Netherlands XI and Romania.

Before the match between Hungary and Portugal; here’s all you need to know:

HUN vs POR Broadcasting

The Hungary vs Portugal match will not be televised in India.

HUN vs POR Live Stream

The Hungary vs Portugal match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HUN vs POR Match Details

The match between Hungary and Portugal will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 24, Friday at 12:30 p.m. IST.

Team HUN vs POR Dream11 prediction

Captain: Mian Shahid

Vice-captain: Azher Andani

Suggestion to play XI for HUN vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Ticket offices: Azher Andani

Drummers: Zeeshan Khan, Azher Andani, Amir Zaib

Versatile: Harsh Mandhyan, Najam Shahzad, Abhishek Kheterpal, Mian Shahid

Players: Habib Deldar, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan-II

HUN vs POR XI likely:

Hungary: Najjam Shahzad, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Mian Shahid

Portugal: Harsh Mandhyan, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Nisantha Liyanage, Zeeshan Khan, Safi Zahir, Habib Deldar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sandeep Mohandas, Marc Ahuja

