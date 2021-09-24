All eyes are on Prime Minister Imran Khan as he addresses the UNGA today on the issues of Kashmir and Afghanistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly by video link, September 25, 2020. Photo: YouTube PM Imran Khan to discuss engagement with Afghanistan, highlight atrocities in Kashmir . Prime Minister Imran Khan will begin his speech at 1:30 a.m. Pakistan Standard Time on September 25. FM Qureshi shared details of the occupied Kashmir case with his counterparts in New York.

All eyes will be on Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Friday) as he addresses the global community at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today to raise his voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and talk about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister to speak at 1:30 a.m. Pakistan Standard Time on September 25 [4:30 pm, September 24, Eastern Standard Time]. According to reports, the prime minister is seventh on the list of speakers to address the UNGA today in the afternoon session.

The Prime Minister’s political speech will serve to strengthen Pakistan’s diplomatic reach and engagement with its international partners and key institutions.

The speech reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism and the affirmation of the central role of the United Nations in the maintenance of international peace and security, the promotion of sustainable development and respect for human rights in the world.

Speaking at Friday’s weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar said: “Jammu and Kashmir will be one of the main areas of focus, besides the situation. in Afghanistan and other areas of common interest, including the fight against Islamophobia, corruption and illicit activities. financial flows, as well as climate change.

He said Pakistan would continue to engage with the interim authorities in Afghanistan.

“We continue to urge the international community on the imperative of constructive engagement and timely mobilization of humanitarian assistance, which Pakistan itself has led from the front lines with additional food supplies being sent to Afghanistan. in recent days, “he noted.

“Allow me to reiterate that ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the international community,” the spokesperson said.

He said the foreign minister was briefing his counterparts in New York on the Jammu and Kashmir case, and stressed the need for urgent action to deal with the deteriorating situation on the ground, “because as we observe, the draconian military siege, extra – judicial executions, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and illegal detentions continue at the IIOJK.

Asim said Pakistan had advised the international community that, given the realities on the ground and the humanitarian situation, the world should engage with the interim government in Afghanistan constructively.

“We believe that positive engagement with Afghanistan is important to ensure lasting peace and security in the region and beyond. “

