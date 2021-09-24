Politics
Narendra Modi meets Kamala Harris, ahead of talks with Joe Biden
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of talks at the Vice Presidents’ Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office building next to the White House in Washington, DC, September 23, 2021.
Nicolas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as part of a three-day official visit to the United States.
The two leaders exchanged views on a number of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, the coronavirus pandemic, the fight against climate change as well as the commitment of the United States and India to the region. Indo-Pacific, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
They also discussed potential cooperation in areas such as space, technology and healthcare.
The visit comes a day before Modi’s first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington.
Speaking in Hindi, Modi told a joint briefing that the United States and India are natural partners with similar geopolitical values and interests, and cooperation between the two countries has continued to grow. intensify.
“India, of course, is a very important partner for the United States,” Harris added. “Throughout our history, our nations have worked together, united to make our world a safer and stronger world.”
“The United States, like India, feels very strongly the pride of being a member of the Indo-Pacific, but also the fragility and importance and strength of these relations, including the maintenance of an Indo -Peaceful free and open, “she said.
Although the exact geographical definition of the Indo-Pacific varies among countries and jurisdictions, it generally refers to the interconnected area between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, united by the Strait of Malacca in the heart of Southeast Asia.
American pivot to Asia
What to expect from the top of the Quad
The four leaders of the Quad countries met virtually in March and announced the constitution of three working groups examine areas such as vaccine expertise, critical and emerging technologies, and climate change.
Leaders are likely to share some of the findings of these task forces on Friday, according to Richard Rossow, Wadhwani chair of US-Indian political studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“I suspect you might see results from all three of these task forces, including cooperation on Covid where the world is looking for better access to vaccines,” Rossow told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia”. Friday.
“Among the Quad, you have two of the largest vaccine producers in the United States and India,” he said. “There may also be space to create new working groups.”
Any Quad-related documents or announcements at Friday’s meeting are unlikely to explicitly mention China, said Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of the Observer Research Foundation America.
“You see a stronger focus on delivering global public goods for the Indo-Pacific region, starting with the vaccine initiative but also expanding to critical and emerging technologies, climate change and… maybe to d ‘other areas as well,’ Jaishankar told CNBC ‘Street Signs Asia’ on Friday.
