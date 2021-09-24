Erdogan says relationship with Biden got off to a bad start – Journal





ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that he believes relations with his US counterpart Joe Biden have not started well since the latter arrived at the White House. My wish is to have friendly and non-hostile relations with the United States, Erdogan said, quoted by state news agency Anadolu, on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in New York. But the way things are going between two NATO allies is currently not too conducive, he said. He said he worked well with previous US presidents, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. But I can’t say things started off well with Biden. The Turkish leader said he was not happy with Washington before Biden took office, including over Ankaras’ withdrawal from the F-35 fighter project two years ago after Turkey agreed to the multi-billion dollar purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense system. . The deal led to US sanctions last year and Turkey’s suspension from the F-35 program. Ankara was due to no less than 100 stealth fighter jets, and several Turkish suppliers were involved in the construction. We bought the F-35, paid $ 1.4 billion, and the F-35s weren’t delivered to us, Erdogan said. For us, the S-400 case is over. It is not possible to come back to this. The United States needs to understand. We Turkey are honest, but unfortunately the United States was not and is not. Erdogan said Ankara will knock on other doors and that Turkey is buying what it needs for its defense. On Afghanistan and the instability that followed the recent US withdrawal and the Taliban takeover, Erdogan insisted that it is the United States that must pay the price in the event of an exodus. massive Afghan citizens. Where are these refugees going now? It is unthinkable for Turkey to open its doors and accept them, Erdogan said. Erdogan has repeatedly stressed that Turkey is already home to some five million migrants and refugees, including about 3.7 million from Syria and some 420,000 Afghans. Posted in Dawn, le 24 September 2021

