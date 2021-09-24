Jokowi speeds up vaccination of inhabitants of plantations and productive villages





Tribunnews.com reporter Reynas Abdila TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo praised the vaccination movement of seven million inhabitants of plantations and productive villages. The movement was initiated by Projo in collaboration with the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) from September 24, 2021. “The government cannot work alone to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi said he was very happy to see the enthusiasm of the community to help the expansion and acceleration of the vaccination against the Covid- 19 “, in the press release from DPP Projo, Friday 9/24/2021). Read also : 5 tips for solo travel during a pandemic: reduce interactions with others and optimize the smartphone A total of seven million vaccination targets are located in 17 provinces spread across the islands of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua. The president explained that the acceleration and expansion of immunization coverage must be achieved so that the national goal of immunizing 70 percent of Indonesians can be reached by the end of this year. “Since January 13, 2021, the government has been working day and night to carry out mass vaccinations in all corners of the country so that all segments of society are protected, including the elderly, the disabled and pregnant women. “, continued the president. . Read also : 5 reasons why turtles are important to the environment and its role in the life around it According to President Jokowi, this vaccination movement can help overcome the pandemic in a spirit of solidarity, mutual protection and mutual aid. “All parties are working together to convince the public that vaccines are safe and halal,” President Jokowi said. The President considered the plantation and agricultural sectors to be important in gaining support. This sector is strategic and necessary for the community. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the plantation and agricultural sectors experienced good growth. Read also : Kemendikbudristek delays announcement of PPPK teacher selection results “The Covid-19 pandemic cannot be predicted when it will actually end. It is impossible for Covid to disappear completely. What we can do is control the spread of Covid-19,” added President Jokowi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/corona/2021/09/24/jokowi-percepat-vaksinasi-untuk-warga-perkebunan-dan-desa-produktif The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos