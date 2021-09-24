HUN vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Play XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – Dream11 ECC T10





HUN vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Dream11 ECC T10 between Hungary and Portugal. They will face each other for the third time this season of the Dream11 ECC T10.

HUN vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator Match Details:

The Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator match will see Hungary face Portugal on September 24 at the Cartama Oval.

This game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

HUN vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator Match Preview:

Hungary will face Portugal for the third time in this season’s Dream11 ECC T10 playoff game.

Hungary finished third in the Championship stage on this season’s Dream11 ECC T10 points table while Portugal are currently placed in fourth place in the points table.

Hungary have made eight appearances in this Dream11 ECC T10 season where they have managed to win three games while Portugal have also made eight appearances this season where they have only been able to win two games.

The two teams have played two matches against each other this season so far where Hungary have won both matches.

HUN vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator match weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 23 ° C on match day with 92% humidity and a wind speed of 10 km / h. There is a 92% chance of precipitation during the match.

HUN vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator Match Pitch Report:

The surface of the Cartama oval is a hitter-friendly wicket and should help hitters immensely in both innings. There is very little help offered for the leaders at the start, and the spinners will have to go tight lengths to fetch any buy.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 111.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The team that hits the second has some excellent records here. They maintained a winning percentage of 60 on this field.

HUN vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator Match Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

HUN vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator Match XI likely:

Hungary: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja, Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (sem), Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Nisantha Liyanage, Tonmoy Gomes, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas

Bench: Ali Yalmaz, Habib Deldar

Portugal: Azhar Andani, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman (week), Najjam Shahzad, Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman

Bench: Paulo Buccimazza, Mian Shahid

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Zeeshan Khan is a right-handed drummer and right-arm middle athlete from Hungary. He hammered 84 runs and took 2 wickets in the last two games against Portugal.

Amir Zaib is a right-handed batsman from Portugal who throws a medium right arm rhythm with the ball. He crushed 44 points and grabbed 3 wickets in the last two games against Hungary.

Najam Shahzad is a right-handed drummer and right-arm middle athlete from Portugal. He slammed 30 races and picked up 3 wickets in the last two games against Hungary.

Junaid Khan-II is a right-handed drummer and right-arm middle athlete from Portugal. He scored 15 points and scalped 1 wicket in the last two matches against Hungary.

HUN vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator Match Captain & Vice Captain’s Choice:

Captain Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad

Vice-Captain Zeeshan Khan, Junaid Khan-II

XI No.1 game suggestion for HUN team vs POR Dream11:

Guardian Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Drummers Sharn Gomes, Safi Zahir, Marc Ahuja, Azher Andani

The versatile Amir Zaib (C), Zeeshan Khan (VC), Imran Khan-II

Bowlers Junaid Khan-II, Salman Khan-II, Sandeep Mohandas

Suggested HUN vs POR Dream11 prediction to play XI No.2 for Team HUN vs POR Dream11:

Goalkeeper Françoise Stoman

Drummers Sharn Gomes, Safi Zahir, Marc Ahuja, Asanka Weligamage

Polyvalent Amir Zaib, Zeeshan Khan, Najam Shahzad (C)

Bowlers Junaid Khan-II (VC), Salman Khan-II, Amandeep- Singh

Prediction HUN vs POR Dream11 HUN vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator Match Expert Tips:

Amir Zaib will be the best multiplier choice for the little leagues in this vital game. Asanka Weligamage and Françoise Stoman are the boots here. The most suggested fantasy combination for this game is 1-4-3-3.

Probable HUN vs POR Dream11 ECC T10 Eliminator Match Winners:

Portugal are expected to win this match.

