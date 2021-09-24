Emails from Trump adviser indicate ‘election stuff’ has taken precedence over fight against COVID-19





The Trump administration has continuously prioritized challenging the 2020 election results over responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to emails sent by Steven Hatfill, a virologist who worked on Trump’s White House COVID response. The emails were obtained by a House screening subcommittee that probed the government’s COVID-19 response. Loading Something is loading.

Hatfill’s correspondence makes several references to working on electoral issues in relation to the response to the pandemic.

For example, in response to a Jan. 5 email from a colleague at George Washington University asking why he is not “fixing the virus,” Hatfill said it was because of the dispute over the results of the tests. elections.

“Because the elections have gotten out of hand. I’m going where my team is going,” Hatfill wrote in her response.

Hatfill also wrote in emails that he had shifted his focus from the pandemic response to the election fraud investigation in November, writing in his correspondence that he was working on “the election stuff.”

This included a trip to Arizona, an email to White House officials about a Dominion Voting Systems conspiracy theory, and sending Navarro an email regarding a “Plan B for Trump Legal Fight” intended ” For Rudy ”which could refer to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Judges have spoken out categorically against Camp Trump’s lawsuits alleging voter fraud in states like Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania .

But according to Hatfill’s emails, the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response was already taking a “back seat” in fall 2020.

“Now, with the elections so close, COVID is taking a back seat, but the disease is resurfacing,” Hatfill wrote in an email to an anonymous colleague in October in an email seen by the House subcommittee .

“Throughout November and December 2020, the pandemic continued to worsen in the United States with over 11 million new cases and 132,770 deaths in those two months alone,” wrote James Clyburn, Chairman of the COVID-19 House Select Subcommittee in a September 23 Memorandum.

The select subcommittee seeks to understand whether Trump’s White House officials working on the pandemic response diverted their efforts from the coronavirus response to invalidate the 2020 election, contributing to one of the biggest failures leadership in US history, ”Clyburn wrote.

Clyburn added that nearly 200,000 Americans lost their lives to COVID-19 between election day and nomination day.

Hatfill responded to the Washington Post’s questions about the subcommittee’s investigation in a statement, writing: “From my perspective as a doctor, I was and continue to be frustrated that public health is treated like political football. “

“Additionally, I was disgusted by the destruction of the National Pandemic Plan at the hands of small, conflicting bureaucrats; a plan that focused on early treatment and community awareness, rather than on vaccines and panic, ”Hatfill added in his statement to The Post.

“In truth, we have no idea how many people are infected in the United States. We expect the first wave to spread to the United States within the next seven days,” Hatfill wrote to Navarro on February 29. .

Hatfield was among the first voices to sound the alarm bells about the pandemic. In a February 2020 email to Navarro first reported by The Hill, he told his boss that the coronavirus should be treated with “frank honesty about the situation and the decisive and direct actions that are being taken. and can be seen in the information broadcast ”.

He recommended an increase in coronavirus testing and suggested the National Guard help distribute the tests. However, Hatfill’s recommendation, which was passed on to Trump by Navarro, was ignored.

Hatfill did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

