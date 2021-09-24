Politics
Pakistan remains a problem for the United States and China for Japan and Australia | World news
US Vice President Kamala Harris raised the question of the threat posed to India and the United States by Pakistan-based terrorist groups, but Washington faces a dilemma over using Islamabad to manage the Taliban for the stability of Afghanistan.
Through Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for the key bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit after excellent conversations on Pakistan with Vice President Kamala Harris and on Chinese belligerence with the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia. Narendra Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister in four decades to engage in person with three different US Presidents as Prime Minister. PM Modi-Biden’s hour-long meeting takes place at 11 a.m. EST at the White House while the Quad Summit will be held for two hours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
According to diplomats based in Washington and New Delhi, terrorist groups based in Pakistan were raised by Vice President Harris during his good conversation with Prime Minister Modi with the Prime, saying that the United States would address this issue with Islamabad so that the security of the United States and India is not threatened by these global terrorist groups.
However, the Indian side detected that the United States was in some dilemma regarding Pakistan. Just as it was obvious to them that Pakistan was home to terrorist groups with global reach, it was equally clear that the United States was unclear about the role Pakistan could play in Afghanistan, as it also housed all of them. Taliban leaders in the past.
While Pakistan dominated the conversation with Vice President Harris, China was the flavor of Prime Minister Modis’ bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Prime Minister Suga has shown Japan’s interest in the production-related incentive program announced by Prime Minister Modi and is keen to participate in manufacturing in India. The move also fits into Quads’ resilient global supply chains, with India being a key manufacturing hub. Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Suga shared notes on the Indo-Pacific with the two countries victims of the PLA aggression in eastern Ladakh and the Senkaku Islands respectively.
Although the Australian Trade Minister is arriving in India to strengthen bilateral ties, the conversation between Prime Minister Modis and Prime Minister Morrison was more China-centric and security-related.
Just as Australia is increasing its naval capabilities through the AUKUS Pact by making an orbital jump to conventional weapon nuclear submarines, India is reforming its navy with new and powerful platforms in all three dimensions. India now operates Predator drones for maritime awareness, P-8I and MH-60 R multi-mission platforms and will launch the Visakhapatnam class of guided missile destroyers in November. India has also built a new class of Kalvari diesel-electric submarines and is now considering conventionally-armed nuclear submarines to deter belligerents in the Indo-Pacific.
