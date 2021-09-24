BorisJohnson has received a stern warning not to give in to industry lobbying and to abandon plans for depositing glass bottles by a charity backed by his wife Carrie.

The Prime Minister was informed that reneging on his manifesto promise would seriously question his commitment to the environment.

The conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, of which Carrie Johnson and Prime Minister Stanley’s father are patrons, said it would be a catastrophic turnaround.

The Mail has long called for a deposit system to encourage people to take back recyclable bottles.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto promised to introduce a deposit system to encourage people to recycle plastic and glass.

Boris Johnson has received a stern warning not to give in to industry lobbying and to abandon plans for depositing glass bottles by a charity backed by his wife Carrie

The ministers are still consulting each other on the operation of the program, which could enter into force by 2024.

But the glass industry and supermarkets are pushing for glass to be exempt from the plan, under which a refundable deposit of around 20 pence would be charged.

The Foundation’s letter, published in The Times, said: Tearing up an overt commitment to the manifesto by omitting the glass bottles would represent a catastrophic turnaround that our natural spaces can hardly afford.

He said more than 30% of glass bottles are not recycled in the UK.