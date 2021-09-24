Twenty-one million Americans say Joe Biden is ‘illegitimate’ and Donald Trump should be reinstated by force – investigated





World

Sep 24, 2021

Former US President Donald Trump in New York City on August 15, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

ANALYSIS:

A recent protest in Washington supporting those accused of crimes for the Jan. 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill fizzled out, with no more than 200 protesting. Organizers had pledged 700 or more people.

But the threat from far-right insurgents is not over.

For months, my colleagues and I from the University of Chicago’s Security and Threats Project tracked insurgent sentiments among American adults, most recently in surveys in June.

Trump supporters protest the result of the Pennsylvania election on November 25, 2020. Photo / AP

We have found that 47 million American adults, almost one in five agree with the claim that “the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.”

Among them, 21 million also agree that “the use of force is justified to restore Donald J. Trump to the presidency”.

Our investigation revealed that many of these 21 million people with insurgent sentiments have the capacity to mobilize violently. At least 7 million of them already own a firearm, and at least 3 million have served in the US military and therefore have deadly skills.

Of these 21 million, 6 million reported supporting right-wing militias and extremist groups, and 1 million reported being themselves or personally knowing a member of such a group, including the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

Only a small percentage of people with extremist views actually commit acts of violence, but our results reveal how many Americans have views that could lead them to insurgency.

A solid investigation

In June 2021, our group commissioned a survey conducted by independent, non-partisan NORC researchers at the University of Chicago, seeking to find out just how prevalent insurgency sentiments are among American adults.

The research methods meet the highest industry standards for polling a random sample of a representative sample. This is the same process NORC uses to conduct polls for the Associated Press, the US government, and other major institutions.

Police in riot gear patrol a pro-Trump rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC on September 18, 2021. Photo / AP

First of all, NORC brings together a panel of 40,000 people, called AmeriSpeak, who are representative of the entire American population on dozens of characteristics, such as age, race, income, place of residence. and religion. From this representative sample, NORC drew a random sample in our case, 1070 people.

Extreme beliefs

This poll found that 9% of American adults agree with the statement that “the use of force is justified to restore Donald J. Trump to the presidency.” And 25% of adults either strongly or somewhat agree with the claim that “the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.”

Overall, 8% of survey participants share both views.

The margin of error for this survey was plus or minus 4 percentage points. So when calculating the number of the 258 million American adults who share these views, we looked at the range between 4 and 12 percent, which gave us between 10 million and 31 million. The best number is the middle of that range, 21 million.

Those who said force was justified in restoring Trump were consistent in their insurrectionary sentiments: of these, 90% also view Biden as illegitimate, and 68% also believe that force might be needed to preserve the traditional way of life of the United States.

The fringe goes mainstream

Combined with their military background, possession of guns, and ties to extremist groups and militias, this signals the existence of significant support in the United States for a violent insurgency.

This group of 21 million people who agree both that force is justified to restore Trump and that Biden is an illegitimate president has two additional views that are also on the fringes of mainstream society:

63% agree with the statement that “African Americans or Hispanics in our country will ultimately have more rights than whites”, a belief sometimes referred to as “the Great Replacement”. runs the US government, ”which is the key belief of the QAnon movement.

Some people with insurrectionary feelings have one of these political views but not the other, suggesting that there are multiple ways of thinking that lead a person towards the insurrectionary movement.

Wider support

This latest research reinforces our previous findings, that the January 6 insurgency represents a much more dominant movement than previous examples of right-wing extremism across the country.

These events, mostly limited to white supremacist and militia groups, saw more than 100 people arrested from 2015 to 2020. But only 14% of those arrested for their actions on January 6 are members of these groups. More than half are middle-aged business owners or white-collar workers, and only 7 percent are unemployed.

There is no way to say for sure when or even if these insurgents will act. On January 6, it took clear leadership from Donald Trump and other political leaders to turn these dangerous feelings into a violent reality. But the movement itself is larger and more complex than many people would like to think.

Robert A. Pape is professor of political science at the University of Chicago.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The conversation

