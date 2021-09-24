Politics
Massacres: Indonesia’s endless road to recovery
The bloody Communist purge that followed a failed coup over half a century ago remains the most controversial moral and political issue for Indonesia today.
The tragedy that some call genocide remains the darkest period in the country’s post-independence history. It all started with the failed coup orchestrated by the Indonesian Communist Party known as the September 30 Movement or G30S in which several senior military personnel were slaughtered.
The coup was possible because the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) was a powerful political machine at the time. He made his way perfectly towards the State Palace, taking advantage of President Sukarnos’ alliance with Communist Russia and China while distancing himself from the United States with its capitalism, which was seen as similar to colonialism. .
Sukarno, however, did not belong to the PKI. He did not stray from it, nor did he forbid his collaborators to support it until the coup d’état of September 30, 1965. The party leaders succeeded in convincing several pro-government generals, including the lieutenant -colonel Untung, head of the presidential security service. , who was accused of planning the coup.
Author Julius Pour says that before becoming head of the Secret Service, Untung played an important role in military operations in West Papua. He was a Sukarno loyalist. So when rumor spread that some rebel generals were plotting a coup, he ordered his soldiers to arrest them and present them to the president alive, not dead.
However, things got sadistic. Instead of arresting them and bringing them back alive as instructed, the generals were killed. Their bodies were dumped in a disused well. Their remains were discovered a few days later.
The reprisals carried out by General Suharto over the following weeks and months were ruthless. Many people were killed and imprisoned without trial
While some historians remain perplexed as to who ordered the killings, others are convinced that it was Kamaruzaman Sjam, the head of the PKI’s intelligence service, who had managed to infiltrate the army.
The reprisals carried out by General Suharto over the following weeks and months were ruthless. Many people have been killed and imprisoned without trial.
The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas Ham) estimated that 500,000 to 3 million people were killed during the Communist purge of 1965-66. The commission submitted its findings on 122 mass graves discovered in Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Flores and Bali.
More than half a century later, this tragedy is remembered by Indonesians on September 30. Debates continue on the need for forgiveness and the restoration of the rights of survivors and their families.
Thank you. You are now subscribed to the daily newsletter
In some parts of the country, relatives of people accused of being communists or even just sympathizers have been discriminated against and treated like people with an infectious disease who should be kept at bay.
Such a situation prompted human rights defenders and concerned citizens to demand an apology from the state and to pursue national reconciliation. During the first term of his presidency, President Joko Widodo promised to apologize, but this was never done.
At the first symposium on the 1965 massacre held in 2016, two years after Widodo took over the presidency, an urgent appeal was made to the government to apologize for the tragedy. However, the government said an apology would not be necessary as it would not solve the problem.
The survivors would probably not demand an apology from the government either. It is not because they have forgiven or forgotten the past, but apologizing is simply not enough.
All they wanted from the government was to accept and act on the reports of the massacre submitted by Komnas Ham. They wanted the rights that had been stolen from them restored.
Unfortunately, while accepting the process of reconciliation, the government ordered a new search for mass graves. This not only showed governments’ lack of confidence in previous reports, but also meant that the process had to start all over again.
Some military officials have called on the Indonesians to forget about the tragedy. On the one hand, it is a positive call to move forward. However, at some point there is a need for the state to apologize for what happened. In any relationship, asking forgiveness for failures is necessary.
Apologies are a gateway to telling the truth, reconciling and, if necessary, rewriting history on the basis of facts.
The era of reform since the fall of Suharto has seen six different presidents. It is understandable that past human rights violations, including the massacre during the Communist Purge, will not be addressed soon, as many New Order loyalists are alive and powerful.
Nonetheless, Widodo has the chance to rewrite history with special attention to victims of rights abuses.
Some victims of past crimes have even accused Widodo of intentionally obstructing the reconciliation process by appointing controversial army generals to his circle.
Nonetheless, Widodo has the chance to rewrite history with special attention to victims of rights abuses. He has three years left before a new president is elected in 2024.
Widodo often says that Indonesia is a great nation and calls on citizens to stand up for the country. As president of this great nation, he has to emulate the leaders of other great countries like Japan, the Netherlands and Germany, to name a few.
The Japanese and Dutch governments have each apologized twice to the Indonesians for the crimes they committed during colonial times. During his visit to Indonesia in March 2020, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands asked for forgiveness for the second time when he met President Widodo.
The Indonesian president should also have a big heart like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who apologized to the citizens of the world for the Nazi atrocities, including the Holocaust.
Dealing with the victims of the anti-communist massacre requires a leader who can put aside the political debates that often lead politicians back to the perversity of demystified communism.
Instead, focus on the people, the survivors. They are part of us and desperately need a better life.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ucanews.com/news/mass-killings-indonesias-endless-road-to-recovery/94274
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]