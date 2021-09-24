Chinese liquor baron jailed for life in final warning to tycoons





One of the world’s greatest alcohol barons, who led the growth of Mao Zedong’s favorite water of fire to exceed the value of Coca-Cola, has been jailed for life in China. The fall of Yuan Renguo, the former chairman of Kweichow Moutai, the premium maker of baijiu, is a stark reminder of Xi Jinping’s relentless crackdown on corruption. The condemnation also highlights the risks facing China’s business elites as Xi orchestrates an unprecedented overhaul of the country’s business landscape. Yuan left the company in 2018 after nearly two decades at the helm. He was arrested the following year and sentenced Thursday by a court in the company’s home province of Guizhou, southwest China, after being charged with bribery. According to state media, 64-year-old Yuan abused his position for years, accepting bribes worth over 112 million Rmb ($ 17.5 million) as part of the illicit distribution agreements. The Guiyang Intermediate People’s Court said that the fruits of Yuan’s bribes, including property, would be collected and handed over to the state. The conviction marks the latest twist in a multi-year saga that has embroiled the Hong Kong-listed company in Xi’s grand crusade against corruption. In 2013, Moutai’s prices were slashed and his stock plummeted as the new leader’s anti-corruption campaign began chronicling extravagant spending and giveaways in Chinese business and politics. In the six years leading up to 2018, the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection investigated 2 million “tigers and flies” – high-ranking and low-level officials. Still, China’s seemingly insatiable thirst for premium alcohol with hints of soy sauce, as well as retail investor appetites for champions of domestic companies, have helped Moutai weather times of turbulence. advised Yuan’s sentencing was also a reminder of the cruelty of the Chinese courts – and the guiding hand of the party. The warning comes as a handful of China’s richest and most prominent business leaders, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, have come under immense pressure over the past year in connection with growing repression. In January, Lai Xiaomin, the former boss of one of China’s largest asset management companies, was sentenced to death after being convicted of bribery. The sanction was carried out weeks later. The justice system has also become a tool of Beijing’s increasingly coercive foreign policy, including ruthless hostage diplomacy, analysts say. Last month, Michael Spavor, a Canadian entrepreneur who organized cultural exchanges in North Korea, was jailed for 11 years after being convicted of illegally providing state secrets. His compatriot Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat accused of espionage, suffers a similar fate. The couple’s detention since late 2018 and the closed-door trials this year are said to be in direct retaliation against Canada’s detention of Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou, who faces extradition to the United States.

