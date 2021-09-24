January 6 House subpoena Trump advisers and associates





WASHINGTON (AP) A House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding files and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack.

In a significant escalation for the panel, committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Announced the subpoenas of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the former chief of state. -White House Deputy Chief Communications Officer Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The four men are among Trump’s most loyal assistants.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Wrote to the four people that the committee was investigating the facts, circumstances and causes of the attack and asked them to produce documents and to appear during depositions at mid-October.

The panel, formed over the summer, is now launching the interview phase of its investigation after sorting through thousands of pages of documents it requested in August from federal agencies and social media companies. The committee also requested a wealth of documents from the White House. The goal is to provide a full account of what went wrong when Trump loyalists brutally beat up police, smashed windows and doors, and disrupted President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory and d ‘prevent something like this from happening again.

Thompson says in letters to each of the witnesses that investigators believe they have relevant information about preparing for the insurgency. In Bannon’s case, for example, Democrats cite his Jan. 5 prediction that (a) all hell is going to break loose tomorrow and his communications with Trump a week before the riot in which he urged the president to focus his attention on Jan. 6.

In the letter to Meadows, Thompson cites his efforts to reverse Trump’s defeat in the weeks leading up to the insurgency and his pressure on state officials to push the former president’s false claims of widespread electoral fraud .

You were the president’s chief of staff and have critical information about many elements of our investigation, Thompson wrote. It appears you were with or near President Trump on January 6, had communications with the President and others on January 6 regarding the events on Capitol Hill, and witnessed the day’s activities.

Thompson wrote that the panel has credible evidence of Meadows’ involvement in events as part of the committee’s investigation. It also includes participating in the planning and preparation of efforts to challenge the presidential election and delay the counting of electoral votes.

The letter also says the committee is interested in Meadows’ requests to Justice Department officials for inquiries into potential voter fraud. Former Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department found no fraud that could have affected the election outcome.

The panel cites reports that Patel, a Trump loyalist who had recently been placed in the Pentagon, spoke incessantly to Meadows the day the attack took place. In the letter to Patel, Thompson wrote that based on the documents obtained by the committee, there are substantial reasons to believe that you have additional documents and information relevant to understanding the role played by the Department of Defense. and the White House in preparing for and responding to the attack on the United States Capitol.

Scavino was with Trump on Jan.5 during a discussion of how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election of Joe Biden, according to reports cited by the committee. On Twitter, he promoted Trump’s rally before the attack and encouraged his supporters to be a part of history. In the letter to Scavino, Thompson said panel records indicate Scavino was tweeting messages from the White House on January 6.

Thompson wrote that it appears Scavino was with Trump on January 6 and may have documents relevant to his video and tweet messages that day. He noted Scavino’s long service to the former president, spanning more than a decade.

The subpoenas are sure to anger Republicans, most of whom were content to quit the insurgency and remained loyal to Trump even after speaking out against the attack. Only two Republicans sit on the panel, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

In July, the committee held a moving first hearing with four police officers who fought insurgents and were injured and verbally assaulted when rioters broke into the building and repeated Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud.

At least nine people there died during and after the riots, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she attempted to break into the House bedroom and three other Trump supporters who have suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days immediately following, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with protesters. A medical examiner later determined that he had died of natural causes.

Metropolitan Police announced this summer that two other of their officers who responded to the insurgency, Officers Kyle DeFreytag and Gunther Hashida, had also died by suicide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourbasin.com/news/house-jan-6-panel-subpoenas-trump-advisers-associates-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos