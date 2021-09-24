Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss Pakistan’s role in terrorism | India News





Washington DC (US): A wide range of topics – COVID-19, global developments like terrorism – were discussed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris first met, physically , in Washington. Pakistan’s role was also discussed in the context of terrorism and its impact on India, the United States and the world. Harris, during his meeting with Modi, “suo moto” referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism, claiming that there were terrorist groups working in the country and called on Islamabad to take action to prevent this. not affect the security of America and India. Prime Minister Modi held the meeting with Vice President Harris at the White House on Thursday (September 23) where they decided to further solidify the Indo-American strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common concern, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. “When the issue of terrorism was raised, Vice President suo moto referred to Pakistan’s role in this regard (of terrorism),” Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters when asked if the question of Pakistan’s role in terrorism was raised during his meeting with the Prime Minister. Minister Modi. According to Shringla, Harris said there were terrorist groups working in Pakistan. “She called on Pakistan to take measures so that this does not affect the security of the United States and that of India. She endorsed the Prime Minister’s statement on the fact of cross-border terrorism and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to curb and closely monitor Pakistan’s support to these terrorist groups, ”Shringla said. Harris said it is the responsibility of both nations to protect democracies in the best interests of the people of both countries. “As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we stand up for democratic principles and institutions in our respective countries and around the world. And that we maintain what we have to do to strengthen the democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect the democracies in the best interest of the people of our countries “, she declared. Their meeting comes a day before Modi’s first bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on Friday, September 24. (With PTI inputs) Live

