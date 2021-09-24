The figure of Colonel TNI Anan Nurakhman, the Paspampres officer who alone escorted Jokowi







Jokowi rides a boat in Cilacap. © Youtube Presidential Secretariat Merdeka.com – There is one character who caught the eye when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid a working visit to the village of Tritih Lor, Jeruklegi, Cilacap, Central Java. A paspampres appears to be on duty alone to protect President Jokowi last Thursday (9/23). The Paspampres is none other than the Colonel TNI Anan Nurachman. Its actions in the infantry and military world cannot be underestimated. What does it look like? Check out the full review below. Draw attention The figure of Colonel TNI Anan Nurakhman was immediately put in the spotlight after he managed to escort President Jokowi alone on a small boat. Colonel Anan graduated from the Military Academy (Akmil) in 1998. Colonel Anan graduated from the Military Academy with Infantry Skills (Kopassus). This mid-ranking Indonesian army officer was born on December 21, 1976. Now he has every confidence to serve as the commander of Group A Paspampres. This tough figure born in Surakarta, Central Java, has now built a household with a woman named Retno Setyas Tuti. They both have 2 children. Assessment and education Regarding science, Colonel Anan did not only follow military training. He had studied in Unjani through the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (Fisipol), Military Academy, Command Education, Military Free Fall, Suspasiops, Suspabinlatsat, Selapa If and Seskoad. Before serving as the A Paspampres group commander, Colonel Anan already had an indisputable record. Here are some of the positions Colonel Anan once held: Kasiops Kasrem 132 / Tadulako

Waaslog Kasdam Jaya[3]

Dandim 0505 / Jakarta East.[4]

East.[4] Commander of the 202nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion.[5]

Danden 4 Group A Paspampres

Pabandya Lat Sopsdam XVII / Cenderawasih

Kasmin Pangdam XVII / Cenderawasih

Head of Opsdik Pusdiklatpassus

Head of Jianbang Pusdiklatpassus

Thank you Sustih Raider

Thank you A 11 Group 1 Kopassus

Pasiops Yon 11 Group 1 Kopassus

Danton Yon 11 Group 1 Kopassus

Danton Yon 12 Group 1 Kopassus Self-escort Jokowi President Jokowi crosses the river in a wooden boat accompanied by Colonel Anan. Jokowi wanted to greet residents directly across the street. In the video that was shared, the Paspampres member was seen standing right behind the president to guard him. Meanwhile, three other fishermen were in the front and back of the canoe. © Youtube Presidential Secretariat We know that during the working visit, Jokowi was to plant mangroves in the village of Tritih Lor. “President @jokowi took the opportunity to take a popular boat to cross the river to greet residents directly across the river, ”wrote a statement posted on the Instagram account @ sekretariat.kabinet. [mta] Read more: Attention …

