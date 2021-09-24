PM announces division of South Waziristan into 2 districts – Pakistan





DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the splitting of South Waziristan into two districts to improve administrative affairs in the unstable merged tribal districts.

Addressing a farmers’ convention here on Thursday, the prime minister said all possible measures were being taken to improve the living standards of residents of the amalgamated districts who had suffered due to prolonged activism. He expressed confidence that his government would win the war against the Mafias and ensure the supremacy of the law and the Constitution.

If we want to become a great nation, which was the concept [behind Pakistans creation], we will have to ensure the rule of law, he said, adding that the masses should also change their attitude to become a great nation.

It is shameful that some people sitting abroad, living in properties worth billions of rupees and not even being able to show a receipt explaining how they got that money, make speeches from there, he said. points out.

The Prime Minister said the big mafias do not want the rule of law in Pakistan because they benefit from the corrupt system and just want NRO. So how is this country going to move forward, he wondered.

He said that when he referred to the state of Medina and its principles, it was not intended for political gain. I am not using the name of Islam for personal purposes or for voting, it is more part of my faith.

Prime Minister Khan said his government wants agricultural development, population control, Mafia deterrence, timely justice, end of oppressive system, better educational environment , providing better health facilities and increasing productivity. Through these things, we can make Pakistan a truly prosperous country and a state of Medina.

He regretted that people did not get justice in time, the system of oppression was dominant here and the Mafia was everywhere. The elimination of all these anti-national elements is one of my priorities. We can never move forward in a system of betrayal and oppression, he said.

The prime minister said the world does not respect those who beg. We must stand up to become a worthy and conscious nation. We have to think about making the elections transparent and avoiding rigging, which is not the case in Europe.

Mr Khan said that one of the major problems in Pakistan was the growing population, which was 40 million in 1947 but now reaches 220 million. We have to import four million tonnes of wheat to meet our needs. Likewise, we have to import other goods, including pulses and cooking oil, due to which inflation has increased. We are trying to increase our productivity using modern research and better methods in agriculture, he added.

The prime minister said the Gomal Zam dam would irrigate an additional 200,000 acres of land. We are going to build more dams, we have a program to build 10 more dams; our water is wasted, which we can store and use properly thanks to the construction of dams; our current storage capacity is 14 MAF (million acre feet) which we want to double.

Referring to the cultivation of olives, Mr. Khan said: We can earn huge currency by cultivating them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Likewise, we are trying to increase the production of palm oil in the country. We import 70 percent of palm, soybean and legume oil that can be produced here.

He added: We have a plan to reduce imports and better use our resources to increase the production of goods. We have the example of China, which harvested crops in the deserts. Our dairy industry is also huge, but Europe produces four times as much milk as our country.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI leaders and workers attended the convention.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Khan distributed Kissan cards to farmers.

In the first phase, the cards are distributed to 200,000 farmers out of the 500,000 registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Kissan Cards service will be available at all ATMs across the country. The farmers’ database will be improved and they will receive subsidies (on machinery, inputs, etc.).

In the second phase, interest free / low profit margin loans will be given to farmers and crops will be insured. In addition, they will receive financial assistance in the event of a natural disaster.

A subsidy of Rs 1,048.38 million will be given to farmers in fiscal year 2021-22 for the promotion of agriculture in the province.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan inaugurated the Gomal Agricultural University building. He also inaugurated the PARC research stations on arid zones.

