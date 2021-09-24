Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

U.S. Booster Recommendations

A U.S. government advisory group has recommended booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for adults over 65, for people aged 18 to 64 with underlying conditions, and for residents of the homes of long-term care, but refused to approve additional doses for workers who might have higher exposure at work.

The White House is expected to start promoting and rolling out a recall plan today, in line with the administration’s intention to start offering the additional doses this week. In a recent poll, about three-quarters of Americans vaccinated said they would opt for a booster if the doses were available.

The boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were not discussed in front of the panel. The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing data from a Moderna recall, but it has not received a request from Johnson & Johnson. Several experts have supported a mix-and-match strategy and have indicated that they will revisit the issue as new data emerges.

Analysis: For adults over 80, there is strong support for booster shots to prevent serious illness and hospitalization, says our journalist Apoorva Mandavilli. They are at high risk, and their immunity is not great at first and drops off quickly, she said. It’s less clear to younger people, she added. There, the data does not show a decline yet.