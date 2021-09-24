The January 6 commission issues the first subpoenas to former collaborators, advisers to Donald Trump





WASHINGTON – The select committee investigating the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol released its first round of subpoena on Thursday, targeting close associates and allies of former President Donald Trump.

The subpoenas come as the select committee seeks to investigate Trump White House’s efforts to potentially overthrow the 2020 presidential election and how the spread of disinformation fueled the anger and violence that led to the insurrection of the Capitol.

All four subpoenas go to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, former adviser Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, former chief cabinet to Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller who had also served as an assistant to Republican Representative Devin Nunes.

Former Trump staff members receive subpoenas for depositions and private records. All document requests are due by October 7th.

The committee requests that Patel and Bannon appear on October 14, while Scavino and Meadows have been invited to appear before the committee on October 15.

The decision to call a group of Trump loyalists to the committee at this early stage demonstrates the direction of their investigative process. Committee members said they were very interested in the information known in Trump’s orbit about the planning leading up to the insurgency and the decisions made that day.

“The select committee is investigating the facts, circumstances and causes of the January 6 attack and issues related to the peaceful transfer of power, in order to identify and assess the lessons learned and recommend to the House and to the its committees concerned corrective laws and policies, procedures, rules or regulations, “House Select chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said in a statement.

The four former Trump staff were part of a larger request for records the committee sent to government agencies last month when it requested the records of hundreds of former Trump staff, campaign workers and supporters who were instrumental in spreading disinformation around the 2020 election results or planning the “Stop the Steal” rally that served as a prelude to the riot on Capitol Hill, as well as those who were instrumental in the security response that day.

The National Archives, which are the custodians of the Trump administration’s records in the White House, told CNN on Thursday that they had made no comment that they had been contacted by members of the orbit Trump or the White House regarding executive privilege.

“We have no comment, no comment, as we consider the entire PRA notification process to be deliberative until a final decision is made,” a spokesperson told CNN.

The subpoenas to the four Trump followers highlight an effort by the committee to understand what the former president knew before Jan.6 and its direct consequences, based on those closest to him during that time. The information the committee is seeking also indicates a clear interest in learning more about what Trump and his entourage attempted to do to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

In the letter to Steve Bannon, the committee cites communications it had with Trump on December 30, 2020, “and potentially other occasions” in which Bannon allegedly urged the former president “to plan and focus his efforts. January 6th”. The committee also refers to Bannon’s inflammatory comments on his podcast on January 5, in which he said “hell is going to break loose tomorrow”.

To Meadows, the committee wrote: “The investigation revealed credible evidence of your involvement in events as part of the select committee investigation,” citing its closeness to Trump on the day of the attack.

The committee also said it was pushing to learn more about Meadows’ efforts to help overthrow the 2020 presidential election, and noted that it had evidence showing Meadows had contacted “top officials. of the Department of Justice to call for investigations into cases of electoral fraud in several states, ”citing documents he received from DOJ.

The committee, citing documents it obtained, told Patel “there are substantial reasons to believe” that he has important information and information on how the Defense Ministry and the White House prepared and responded to the attack on the US Capitol. The committee also said they wanted to know more about the direct communication Patel had with Meadows on the day of the insurgency.

In its letter to Scavino, the committee stated that it “has reason to believe that you have information relevant to understanding the important activities that led to and informed the events on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and relevant to the activities. and communications from former President Trump in the lead-up to and on January 6. “

The committee also cites Scavino’s long history of working for Trump as a key to providing important insight into how the former president handled the Jan.6 insurgency and efforts to overturn the election. The committee also cited an example of Scavino’s tweets indicating that he was encouraging participants to “be a part of history” on the day of the riot.

This story is out and will be updated.

