Wang Yi meets with UNGA 76th Session President Abdulla Shahid via video link





On September 23, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid via video link. Wang Yi said this year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the rightful seat of the People’s Republic of China at the United Nations. Over the past 50 years, China has consistently supported and practiced true multilateralism, adhered to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and safeguarded the international system with the UN at its center and the law-based international order. international. China will advance in tandem with all progressive forces around the world, and we will always vote for developing countries and international justice and righteousness. China’s development and rejuvenation are a boon to world peace and the developing world, and will make new contributions to the development and progress of mankind. Wang Yi pointed out that President Xi Jinping attended and spoke at the UNGA general debate and sent a clear signal of support for the central role of the United Nations in international affairs. President Xi Jinping solemnly proposed a global development initiative and called on all countries to focus on development and make concerted efforts to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and hopes that all parties will reach international consensus and take joint action. Wang Yi said that at this moment COVID-19 is still raging around the world and the international order is undergoing deep and complex changes. As the United Nations body with the broadest representation based on the Charter of the United Nations, the General Assembly carries the expectations of all member states, especially small and medium countries. He hopes that the new session of the General Assembly will play a more active and important role in leading the building of a common destiny for humanity and make more concrete efforts to bring benefits to developing countries. , especially to small and medium-sized ones. First, it should play a greater role in promoting international cooperation on the response to COVID-19 and the equitable distribution of vaccines. He must stick to the common sense of solidarity against the pandemic and oppose any attempt to politicize and stigmatize the pandemic and the search for its origins. Second, he should have a strong voice on issues such as tackling climate change and protecting biodiversity. It must effectively implement the Paris Agreement, engage in practical cooperation, adhere to the principle of shared but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities, and promote the construction of a community of life for man and Nature. Third, it should ensure synergy in sustainable development, prioritize poverty reduction and place development at the center of the global macro-policy agenda. China hopes more countries will support and join the Global Development Initiative, which will give new impetus to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Abdulla Shahid warmly congratulated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party and the 50th anniversary of China’s restoration of its legal seat at the United Nations. He highly appreciated China for its strong support for the central role of the United Nations and the defense of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, praised the great contribution of China to the maintenance of world peace and the multilateralism, and thanked China for its support for the work of the General Assembly. . He said President Xi Jinping’s important speech during the UNGA general debate sent a positive signal on issues such as development and climate change, and demonstrated China’s global leadership and support for the causes of United Nations. He hopes to work closely with China to promote the priority areas of this session of the General Assembly and wishes the Beijing Winter Olympics great success.

