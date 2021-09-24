International reaction against Archbishop Elpidophoros’ participation in Turkish ceremony

Archbishop Elpidophoros, the Turkish-born leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, caused an international stir among the governments of Greece and Cyprus, as well as among his own faithful after appearing for a function in New York organized and assisted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Justifying his own participation in the inauguration of a new Turkish center in New York, Archbishop Elpidophoros tweeted that he congratulated the meadows. Erdogan on opening the Turkevi Center, adding that he still insists on the importance of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the reopening of the Halki Theological School and support for the rights of religious minorities in Turkey.

I congratulated the meadows. Erdogan on the opening of the Turkevi Center, with UN SG Guterres. As always, I stress the importance of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the reopening of the Halki Theological School and support for the rights of religious minorities in Turkey. – Elpidophoros (@Elpidophoros) September 20, 2021

But his presence at the controversial event, which was boycotted by many national delegations as well as most major American Jewish leaders, included Ersin Tatar, the illegitimate head of the separatist Turkish state in northern Cyprus, whom only the Turkey recognizes.

Elpidophoros’ decision to attend the event led to the cancellation of visits to the Archdiocese headquarters of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Greek and Cypriot consuls general were visibly absent from a dinner in the New Jersey metropolis at which the Archbishop was present on Monday evening.

A source at the Greek Foreign Ministry, who declined to be named because she was not authorized to speak on the matter, said the case angered the highest levels of the Greek government, in especially in the ranks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was frowned upon by relevant political leaders in Greece, our contact said in a telephone conversation, adding that this was clearly a provocative move by the Archbishop to strengthen his own position with Turkish leaders. and had nothing to do with his ministry or representation. of the Greek Orthodox faithful.

The decision to attend Elpidophoros was seen by many as a strategic move to stay in good graces with the Turkish leadership as he contemplates the post of Ecumenical Patriarch, which the Turkish government must approve.

But that clearly backfired on him, as his participation in the event angered many of his own devotees in the Greek American community as well.

A strong joint statement from the International Coordinating Committee for Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) and the Chicago-based Hellenic American Leadership Council expressed disappointment at Elpidophoros’ participation in the event, which they called fallacious charm offensive.

The Federation of American Cypriot Organizations also expressed its regret and disappointment in a statement by its leaders.

The unprecedented outcry comes with the realization that some of the community’s worst fears have materialized. The fact that the Ecumenical Patriarchate and, consequently, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese were partly taken hostage by Ankara was not only an open secret ”, but very often a reason for sympathy and to grant the authorities of the Church more leeway not to openly promote the priorities of their flock in the United States.

But many in the community and among the non-Greek allies see the Archbishop’s latest actions as actively against the priorities and passions of the communities and of Hellenism.

In a presentation to the In Defense of Christians 2021 summit, Dr Aykan Erdemir of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a former Turkish parliamentarian known for his advocacy on behalf of Turkish religious minorities and the Ecumenical Patriarchate explained at length how the years Erdogan have fundamentally reframed. the nature of the political and practical affiliation of [Turkeys] non-Muslims among Turkish politics.

We are moving into an era of captured communities, ”Erdemir said. I characterize what came before as [an era of] excluded communities, discriminated communities and targeted communities. But captured communities represent in my mind a more advanced form of discrimination and subjugation as these communities are now being called upon to be active agents of their own subjugation and complicit in the atrocities of money laundering regimes.

Endy Zemenides, executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, spoke in the same panel as Dr Erdemir and argued that Erdogan was trying to expand his approach to communities captured abroad, specifically noting that the Archbishop Elpidophoros could be the result of this strategy.

Historically, the archdiocese and community organizations most active on national issues have differed over acts of omission, ”Zemenides said in exclusive comments to the Pappas Post. “This week’s act of commission is much more worrying, especially since it came despite multiple warnings from the press and even Greek diplomats that the Archbishop was in an untenable situation.”

Aram Hamparian, the executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, also spoke to the Pappas Post about the Turkevi Center controversy.

As Turkey retreats so quickly on religious freedom, human rights and the abuse of our communities, those in spiritual or secular leadership positions must remain on their guard and be especially careful not to be recruited, knowingly or not, into Erdogan’s relentless public relations campaign to use Christian and other minority props to distort Turkey as an open and tolerant country, ”Hamparian said.

Archbishop Elpidophoros can hope this controversy fades, but it won’t. And the relationship between the archdiocese and the community can be forever changed because of it.

In a Facebook post On Thursday, the Archbishop shared a statement (in Greek) in response to the backlash. The statement (translated from Greek) follows:

As a Greek from Istanbul, my family and I have experienced the terrible consequences of uprooting our ancestral homes, as many of my compatriots did, but also like the Imbrians and the Tenedians, due to further escalation. of the Cypriot question in the 1970s. I grew up with this pain, which is why I understand the pain of our Cypriot brothers, as well as their feelings and reactions. I see them as expressions of pain from people who have lost everything: goods, homeland, dreams, family, loved ones.

Therefore, I want to declare to everyone that my presence at Monday’s event could never be an acknowledgment of a disaster, a refugee, an occupation. My presence has always had the same constant orientation: an honest and courageous dialogue, for a future of peace and protection of religious freedom. We are all united to defend our national interests, each in its own way and in its role. But united, committed to the same goal.

I sincerely regret the pain I have inadvertently caused to my Cypriot and Greek American brethren, especially my beloved flock. I pray that a just and lasting solution will be found to the martyrdom of Cyprus, as the Cypriot people expect, on the basis of international law and the protection of human rights, in accordance with UN resolutions, and I work for it.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has stood for a century with Hellenism everywhere, defending its expectations. Our unity is my ministry and my duty.

