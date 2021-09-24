President’s message of concern for coastal ecosystems to Cilacap

President Joko Widodo releases newborn babies at Kemiren Beach in Cilacap, Central Java

This activity is viewed as positive by Cilacap turtle conservation activists as the message is very strong urging the community to save and conserve turtles.

In addition, the president also planted mangroves with the community of Tritih Lor village, Jeruklegi district

This year it is expected that 34,000 ha of mangroves will be rehabilitated, so it is hoped that this will remove abrasion and prevent seawater intrusion.

Her shoes and socks were removed. Despite the scorching sun, he still walked to the outskirts of Kemiren Beach in the Cilacap district of central Java (Central Java). The waves of the Indian Ocean coast are pounding. The white foam of the waves swept across the sand. After the waves have left, crouching down, he releases hatchlings or turtle chicks one by one on the shore. Next to him are children who participate in the release of newborns.

It was one of the activities of President Joko Widodo during his visit to Cilacap on Thursday (9/23/2021). While in Kemiren, the President was accompanied by the head of the Nagaraja Cilacap Turtle Conservation Group, Jumawan. He was seen accompanying the President from start to finish with the release of the newborns. The species released were hatchlings of the Lekang tortoise (Lepidochelys olivacea) and green turtles (Chelonia midas).

On this occasion, the president declared that there were 1,500 newborns released at Kemiren beach. “This afternoon, I was at Kemiren Beach, at (Sub) South Cilacap, Cilacap Regency, to release 1,500 hatchlings of turtles to preserve the turtles whose populations are dwindling, and we hope they do not disappear. not, ”Jokowi explained after the release. newborns.

He said there were two types of newborns released namely Lekang and Green types. With the release of the hatchlings, it is hoped that this will create a healthy marine ecosystem and maintain the balance of the coastal and coastal environment.

Earlier we released the Lekang turtle hatchlings and the green turtle hatchlings. By releasing these turtle hatchlings, we want to create a healthy marine ecosystem and maintain a balanced environment on our coasts and oceans. “I hope that with this activity, there is awareness, there is concern, there is community participation to protect and preserve the turtles so that there is more and more turtles, ”he explained.

The president added that the turtle hatchling release program will not only be carried out in Cilacap, but will be carried out massively on beaches all over Indonesia. “The turtle hatchling release program is not only being implemented in Cilacap, but we will be doing it massively on beaches across the country that we have,” Jokowi said.

Nagaraja Cilacap Turtle Conservation Group chief Jumawan, who accompanied the president to Kemiren Beach, said the 1,500 newborns released were from conservation groups scattered along the southern Indian Ocean coast. From 1,500 newborns, we brought back 100 newborns. Others came from Kebumen, Purworejo, Yogyakarta, Alas Purwo and others. Regardless, from various groups on the south coast, Jumawan said when contacted by Mongabay.

He said the president’s presence in Cilacap, even to the point of being ready to warm and release the newborns, had a very positive impact. The message is very clear, that the president is asking the public to take care of the hatchlings and the turtles. Thus, this activity is a real campaign for the community who may still be looking for or consuming turtle eggs. Mr. Jokowi’s presence will further strengthen the campaign to save the turtles, he said.

Jumawan really appreciates the president who clearly provided an example of how to conserve turtles. Don’t let the turtles go extinct and future generations won’t see them. That is why, at the time of the release, the children are accompanied by children as part of the education to save and conserve the turtles, he said.

Encourage the rehabilitation of mangroves

Before releasing the newborns on Kemiren beach, Jokowi first visited the mangrove forest area of ​​Tritih Lor village, Jeruklegi district, Cilacap. On site, Jokowi planted mangroves with the community. In fact, Jokowi had time to get on a traditional boat rowed by the locals. He walked around for a while looking at the mangroves and greeted the people who were doing the mangrove plantation together.

The president said that the rehabilitation of mangroves must continue to be carried out, one of which is to anticipate the climate change that is currently occurring in the world. Indeed, we must do the rehabilitation of the mangrove to restore, preserve this area of ​​mangrove forest, and also anticipate the climate change that is currently occurring in the world, to mitigate climate change, said the president after the planting.

The head of state also said that the mangrove plantation was carried out in the hope of reducing wave energy, protecting beaches from abrasion, preventing water intrusion, improve the coastal environment and improve habitat in coastal areas. The president also hopes that this will have an impact on increasing the production of fish and the production of other marine products, especially crabs.

Earlier we had two crabs, so later we hope to increase the income of the people of this coast, he continued lifting the two crabs that were obtained.

According to Jokowi, mangrove rehabilitation will continue to be carried out, both by the Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) and the Ministry of Environment and Forests (KLHK). The president aims to ensure that mangrove rehabilitation can be carried out on 34,000 hectares of land across Indonesia. Our target in 2021 is around 34,000 hectares (ha) nationwide, he said.

Mangrove rehabilitation activities at Cilacap Regency covering an area of ​​650 ha involve local communities. On this occasion, Jokowi and the community planted mangroves over an area of ​​28 ha out of a total area of ​​650 ha. At the same time, in the roadmap for the rehabilitation of mangroves 2021-2024, the BRGM aims for the rehabilitation of mangroves in this period to reach 600,000 ha.

On this occasion, the President also attended the simultaneous planting of mangroves from nine other regions by videoconference. The nine regions are East Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, West Kalimantan, North Sumatra, Riau, Riau Islands, Bangka Belitung, West Papua and Papua.

Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, BRGM Chief Hartono Prawiraatmaja, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Cilacap Tatto Regent Suwarto Pamuji also accompanied the President to the plantation. of mangroves.

Each province provided free limited mangrove seedlings in permanent nurseries belonging to the UPT General Directorate of PDASRH, namely the Watershed Management Center and RH which can be used to rehabilitate the mangroves inside and outside the forest area. Meanwhile, BRGM is rehabilitating mangroves through the National Economic Recovery Model (PEN), in order to maintain the ecosystem and provide additional income to the community.

The government has consistently continued to encourage efforts to rehabilitate mangrove ecosystems by involving all parties, including communities in all provinces of Indonesia. Indonesia has the largest mangroves in the world, reaching 3.36 million hectares, or about 20% of the world’s mangroves with the greatest diversity in the world.

Caption of main photo: President Joko Widodo releases newborn babies accompanied by a number of children at Kemiren Beach, Cilacap. Photo: Agus Suparto / BPMI Setpres