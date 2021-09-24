In BJP, a new found love, respect for Capt





The leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) developed a new love for Captain Amarinder Singh, days after his resignation as chief minister following a long internal struggle within the ruling Punjab Congress. After constantly attacking him during his four-and-a-half-year tenure, the BJP has now called his exit a political murder by a Congress, which has found the nationalist leader an obstacle in its game plan.

The saffron party, relegated to the agrarian state because of protests against the three central agricultural laws, is seeking political prominence ahead of the next assembly elections. He has now found a handful in Amarinders’ comments questioning the friendship of state congressman Navjot Singh Sidhus with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and that country’s army chief, the General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

After resigning as CM of Punjab, Amarinder said Sidhu should not become CM of the state because he was dangerous and anti-national. We have all seen Sidhu hug Imran Khan and General Bajwa, and sing the praises of the Pakistani prime minister at the opening of the Kartarpur corridor as our soldiers were being killed at the border every day, Amarinder said.

Now, from Haryana Home Secretary Anil Vij and BJP National Secretary General Tarun Chugh to Punjab BJP leader Ashwani Sharma and Uttarakhand Party MP Anil Baluni all cited the Amarinders’ concern. confront Sidhu and questioned the Congressional High Command on the comments of the former CM. .

Incidentally, Amarinder did not say anything against the BJP in the interviews he gave after submitting his resignation on September 18. Combined with this, the strong defense of Amarinder by the BJP has sparked speculation in political circles as to whether the former CM would join the Saffron Party.

On Thursday, Anil Vij, while hailing Amarinder as a nationalist, accused Congress of having fomented an anti-national plot to bring Punjab and Pakistan closer together.

There is a deep-rooted anti-national congressional conspiracy to bring Sidhu, a Pakistani supporter and friend of Imran Khan and Qamar Javed Bajwa and his aides to power so that Punjab and Pakistan can come together in the future.

Vij said nationalist Amarinder Singh was an obstacle in Congress’ game plan, which is why his political assassination was committed.

The Haryana minister said this was proven when Sidhu traveled to Pakistan to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony despite Amarinder Singh advising against it. In Pakistan, Sidhu not only praised Imran Khan, but also warmly hugged the head of the army of that country. When Sidhu came back and was asked why he went to Pakistan when Amarinder advised him not to go, he said my captain was not Amarinder Singh, my captain was Rahul Gandhi, a declared Vij.

It is now clear that the game was on and the conspiracy was brewing against nationalist Amarinder Singh, who was obstructing this dirty congressional conspiracy, he added.

Chugh took over Sidhus’ remarks to attack him. This person says that Imran Khan is my yaar (friend) and Aman ka maseeha (angel of peace) and kissed the head of the Pakistani army because he appointed Imran Khan prime minister… Sidhu kissed the head of the Pak army because his friend had been appointed prime minister. He later lied when he said he hugged Bajwa because of Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara’s announcement, Chugh said.

The top BJP leader added that Amarinder had made very serious allegations against Sidhu by calling him anti-national and that the Congressional high command needed to be clear on the matter. If Sidhu is a threat to the nation, then why does the AICC high command including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi support Sidhu as head of the CCP in a border state, Chugh asked.

Sharma, the BJP head of state, called on Sidhu to use his connections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and force the Pakistani military to stop killing Indian soldiers at the border.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, a verbal duel ensued between the AICC in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and BJP member Rajya Sabha Anil Baluni after the Congress leader called the brother head of the military. Pakistani while defending Sidhu.

Rawat, in a tweet, had justified his Sidhus act of hugging General Bajwa during Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad, asking how one Punjabi bhra (brother) while hugging another could be an act of sedition. If there was nothing wrong with Narendra Modi not being invited to Nawaz Sharifs birthday party and hugging him, how could Sidhu hugging Bajwa be an act of sedition? said Rawat.

Justifying his description of Bajwa as a Punjab brother, he said that part of Indian Punjab which is now in Pakistan is also called Punjab.

Opposing it, Baluni said it was unhappy and hurtful that Rawat used the word for someone whose hands are soaked in the blood of the brave soldiers of India.

What appeasement policy is it? It’s more shocking because it’s from a man who belongs to Devbhoomi where every family has someone in the armed forces, Baluni said. The BJP MP also lambasted Rawat for praising Sidhu. How could he congratulate Sidhu who has been described by his own senior party colleague and former CM as a threat to national security, Baluni asked.

