On January 6, the panel subpoena 4 Trump advisers and associates | national news





The panel cites reports that Patel, a Trump loyalist who had recently been placed in the Pentagon, spoke to Meadows “non-stop” the day the attack took place. In the letter to Patel, Thompson wrote that based on the documents obtained by the committee, there are “substantial reasons to believe that you have additional documents and information relevant to understanding the role played by the Department of Justice. Defense and the White House in preparation and response. attack on the United States Capitol. “

Scavino was with Trump on Jan.5 during a discussion of how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election of Joe Biden, according to reports cited by the committee. On Twitter, he promoted Trump’s rally before the attack and encouraged his supporters to “be part of history.” In the letter to Scavino, Thompson said panel records indicated that Scavino was “tweeting messages from the White House” on January 6.

Thompson wrote that it appears Scavino was with Trump on Jan.6 and may have messages “relating to his video tapes and tweets” that day. He noted Scavino’s “long service” to the former president, spanning more than a decade.

The subpoenas are sure to anger Republicans, most of whom were content to quit the insurgency and remained loyal to Trump even after speaking out against the attack. Only two Republicans sit on the panel, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

