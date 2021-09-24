The Chashma project to meet the challenges of food security, according to CM





PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) project of vital importance in addressing food security issues and challenges facing the KP.

He said this while addressing the Kisan convention hosted by the KP agriculture department in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday, according to a document.

Mahmood Khan hoped that the federal government would give its full support and that Prime Minister Imran Khan would play his part to materialize the proposed CRBC project.

He hoped that the project, once implemented, would irrigate thousands of acres of land in the southern districts, leading to an agricultural revolution not only in the southern region but across the province.

The chief minister said that the KP government pays special attention to the development of the agricultural sector in accordance with the prime minister’s vision and guidelines.

He added that the KP had increased the annual budget for the agricultural sector from Rs 700 million to Rs 8 billion, adding that additional funds of Rs 5 billion had been allocated to the agricultural sector in addition to investments of billions of rupees by the federal government. .

The chief minister said the provincial government is working on the development of the dam command areas, adding that 140 rivers have been completed so far by the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf and that works on 80 others were in progress which would be completed within the next two months. He said a total of 400 waterways would be completed over the next two years, which would irrigate 196,000 acres of land and spark a revolution in the province’s agricultural sector.

Earlier, the main guest of the convention, Prime Minister Imran Khan officially launched the Kisan card program and inaugurated the construction of the Dera Ismail Khan Agricultural University building, the Gomal Zam dam command zone project and stations agricultural research.

Under the first phase of the Kisan Card program, farmers’ databases would be improved and subsidies targeted for machinery and inputs, etc. would be provided to farmers.

In the second phase of the program, farmers would benefit from various facilities, including the provision of interest-free / low-profit loans, crop insurance and other financial assistance in the event of natural disasters.

