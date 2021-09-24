Boris Johnson’s green demagoguery betrays a fragile understanding of reality

SIR Listening to Mr Johnson disagreeing with Kermit the Frog saying it’s easy to be green, I watched an oil delivery to an old stone house in a valley. The owners have an oil-fired Aga. The only way for them to have solar panels instead would be to chop down their mature trees.

To adapt another Kermit song, it would be better to stay halfway up the stairs a little longer.

Mark Robbins

Bruton, Somerset

SIR As a retailer during the three-day weeks of the 1970s, I was selling upholstery by gas and candles. I took the money mainly in cash and checks. The business survived.

Now when the lights go out (and we’ve had three power outages in as many months), cash registers will be inoperative, barcodes unreadable, and credit cards nearly useless. Many businesses will close. So will the government reconsider drilling for shale gas? Can we move forward with smaller nuclear power plants? Or will we each have to invest in diesel generators as a backup?

The assurances from ministers that our supply is secure are not convincing.

Adrien dodge

Sherborne, Dorset

SIR Again, we hear the complaint that people will have to choose between heating themselves and eating.

There is only one choice to be made. If you don’t eat, you will die. If you wrap yourself in layers and eat, you will live. Our ancestors understood this. Why do so many people dress in both winter and summer these days with the heat on? It is neither good for their bank balances nor for the planet.

Angela Ellis Jones

Sutton, Surrey

Joyless universities

SIR What I read in the Madeline Grants column (Our Universities Rotting Inside Out, Commentary, September 22) I found sad.

I was in Cambridge in the 1960s. It was the best three years of my life. I studied my interesting subject when I was not involved in the activities of the company. I made myself some friends. In the summer, I would walk around in full academic attire, hoping that American tourists would photograph me. I kicked on the Cam. I converted to Catholicism. The student union was, of course, on the left, but few students or staff paid attention. I was not athletic, but I did well at croquet. I played a rented piano, over the dean’s objections.

I am so sorry for the current students: with increasing arousal they seem to be having a miserable time when they should have a fun and fulfilling experience, like I did.

Martin coomber

London SW19

SIR Ross Clark (Stephen Toopes Cambridge Has Become an Absurd Place, Comment, telegraph.co.uk, September 21) and Madeline Grant (Comment, September 22) have made a series of extraordinary statements about Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen Toope.

We are appalled by the vitriol aimed at a person who, for compelling personal reasons, has decided to drop out of college next year, and unequivocally cannot pass up the personal nature of the attack. Vice-Chancellors of all universities face unprecedented challenges, and Professor Toope is no exception. Debating the actions of the university is vital, but denigrating the individual is irrelevant.

If we are to attract the best qualified people to public employment, we must recognize the important role they play in ensuring that UK higher education continues to be world class.

Professor Graham Virgo

Senior Pro-Vice Chancellor for Education

Professor Anne Ferguson-Smith

Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research

Professor Andy Neely

Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Enterprise and Commercial Relations

Professor Eilis Ferran

Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Institutional and International Relations

Professor David Cardwell

Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Strategy and Planning

Cambridge University

heckling aukus

SIR French governments have always applied a France first policy (Editorial article, September 19). No wonder that it is, after all, the country which invented the word chauvinist, from which we derive chauvinist but it is a bit rich for Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, to accuse Britain’s continued opportunism over the Aukus pact.

In any case, after the all too obvious French chatter of President Biden in Cornwall, it is frankly rather gratifying to see his disappointment.

Roger white

Sherborne, Dorset

SIR In the interest of euphony and harmony, would Boris Johnson want to put a sock on it?

Dr John Doherty

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Sound and fury

SIR I always thought that background music in shops and pubs (Letters, September 23) had nothing to do with customers but was played only for the enjoyment of the staff.

Stephen garnett

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Cut the route

SIR As a 26-year-old standing commuter (Letters, September 23) (often literally), I’m not surprised that a third of the staff turn down full-time office work (report, September 20).

Not only is the daily commute horrible, with overcrowded trains, desensitized travelers and demoralized staff, there is also an obvious economic disincentive to travel more than twice a week, as that won’t mean any savings on a full five-ticket. days.

I realized that while I have to be in the thick of the office action to win business, I am much more efficient at running it in the peace and quiet of my home office. It’s all about balance. I don’t have to commute every day.

Timothy Martin

Ipswich, Suffolk

SIR I recently received an apology for the poor service from HMRC and Wealden Council. They could not communicate effectively with the other departments because the staff are all at home. Continued government support for working from home does not bode well.

Gill noakes

Crowborough, East Sussex

Drummer out

SIR During my 40 years of teaching physical education, I have been told many times and others that the batsman continues to play fish and the batsmen play cricket (the batsman replaces the batsman in the Laws of Cricket, September 23 report).

Is tradition now a bad thing?

Philippe Lord

Rossendale, Lancashire

SIR Has a young girl’s bowling become a problem?

Philippe Wallbank

Warwick

How UK road signs escaped the metric

SIR In 1976, I became chairman of a committee at the Ministry of the Environment, responsible for monitoring the metric on the roads (Letters, September 23).

The roads had been converted to metric at the point where the exit markers on the freeways were placed at 100 meter intervals. There was a key question to be addressed on the road signs: did they all need to be changed immediately, or only when they needed to be replaced (saving around $ 15 million around $ 100 million today)?

It was at a time of extreme financial pressure, with Britain still in the grip of the International Monetary Fund, so the switch to metrics on the roads seemed undesirable to me. The metric was introduced to make trading easier, but nothing is traded in miles, so I delayed taking further measurements for as long as possible.

Towards the end of 1976, I handed over a file to the ministers asking them to decide if all the distance signs should be changed together, or the mileage signs left until they needed to be changed. I pointed out that 1977 would be the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Year and that the sight of hundreds of workers across the country replacing mileage signs with mileage signs would not be popular.

The ministers were in an impossible position, so the file was unsuccessful. No decision was made until 30 years later, when Alistair Darling, then transport secretary, announced in 2006 that the government had abandoned its long-standing intention to convert two million UK traffic signs to metric in because of the cost. A happy combination of prudence and common sense.

Jerry Rendell

Windsor, Berkshire

The cost of repeated ineffective prescriptions

SIR You reports (September 22) that according to a study by Dr Keith Ridge, the pharmaceutical director of the NHS, an average of 20 prescriptions per capita are dispensed each year.

Has this review taken into account the evolution of some general practitioner practices on the issue of repeated prescriptions for common incurable conditions, such as hypothyroidism, from three months of supply to one month? This means dispensing 12 prescriptions per year to the patient, instead of just four.

As the pharmacist is paid per prescription, this dramatically increases the cost, as well as the workload for general practitioners and pharmacists.

Patricia mowat

Camberley, Surrey

SIR Significant waste is caused by the culture of overprescribing in the NHS.

I am prescribed more than 100 tablets per week, following a heart attack four years ago. Recently my GP agreed that I could stop taking a specific medication. I now have four unopened packages left, all labeled by the dispensary with my name and date, which are rendered unnecessary.

Labeling change should be possible, and a sealed package (well before the expiration date) could certainly be returned for other use. The cost to the NHS could be drastically reduced and help improve the salaries of our much-needed care staff.

David Buxton

Wimborne, Dorset

