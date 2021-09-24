PM Modi meets US Vice President Kamala Harris; discusses bilateral relations, Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described India and America as “natural partners” as he held the first face-to-face meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in which they decided to further consolidate the Indo-American strategic partnership and discuss global issues. of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

“India and America are natural partners. We have similar values, similar geopolitical interests, ”Modi said in a joint media appearance with Harris, the very first person of Indian descent to be elected Vice President of the United States.

Noting that India and the United States are the largest and oldest democracies, Modi said the two countries share values ​​and their coordination and cooperation is also gradually increasing.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had previously spoken on the phone with Modi in June during India’s COVID-19 crisis.

“You are the inspiration for so many people around the world. I have every confidence that our bilateral relationship will reach new heights under President Biden and your leadership, ”Modi told Harris.

The two leaders wore masks as they both spoke to a battery of pool reporters from India and the United States.

Modi invited 56-year-old Democratic leader and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit India.

“You and President Biden took office at a time when our planet was facing very difficult challenges. In no time, you have had many accomplishments under your belt, be it COVID-19, climate change or the Quad, ”Modi said.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the two leaders exchanged views on recent global developments, including in Afghanistan, and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their countries, including ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic through accelerated vaccination efforts and ensure the supply of essential drugs, therapeutics and health equipment, a he declared.

“When it comes to the Indo-Pacific, the United States insists on maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Harris, amid China’s aggressive measures in the strategically vital region.

India, the United States and several other world powers have spoken of the need to ensure a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific amid growing China’s military maneuvers in the region.

China claims almost all of the disputed South China Sea, although Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim part of it. Beijing has built man-made islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

Harris said the world is more interconnected and more interdependent than ever. “And the challenges we face today have highlighted this fact. COVID-19, the climate crisis and the importance of our common belief in the Indo-Pacific region, ”she said.

“Both sides have recognized the importance of concerted action on climate change. The Prime Minister spoke about pressure from India to increase renewable energy and the recently launched National Hydrogen Mission. He also stressed the importance of lifestyle changes to promote environmental sustainability, ”the statement said.

Modi noted that he had the opportunity to speak to Harris after she assumed the vice-presidency. “One of our interactions happened when India was battling a very strong wave of COVID-19 infections. I remember your kind words of solidarity that time, ”Modi said.

India has been facing the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic. A very difficult time for India, he said. “Like a family, the sense of kinship and so warmly, you extended a helping hand, the words you chose when you spoke to me, I will always remember, and I want to thank you from the bottom of heart, “said the Prime Minister.

“Like a true friend you had given a message of cooperation and were very sensitive and immediately after that we found out that the US government, the US business sector and the Indian community have all come together to help India,” did he declare. .

Modi said the US government, US-based businesses and the Indian Diaspora have been very helpful as India battles a strong wave of COVID-19 infections.

The two leaders recognized that dynamic people-to-people bonds were the cornerstone of mutually beneficial educational ties and the flow of knowledge, innovation and talent between our two countries.

Modi said four million people of Indian descent serve as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

Harris described India as a “very important partner” for the United States and praised New Delhi’s announcement that it will resume exporting vaccines soon.

India halted the export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country in April this year.

On Monday, India announced that it will resume exports of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ program and meet its commitment to the global COVAX pool.

On the issue of the climate crisis, she told Modi that the United States’ collaboration with India can have a profound impact not only on the peoples of the nations, but also around the world.

Harris said it is the responsibility of both nations to protect democracies in the best interests of the people of both countries.

“As democracies around the world are threatened, it is imperative that we stand up for democratic principles and institutions in our respective countries and around the world. And that we maintain what we have to do to strengthen democracies at home and that it is up to our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interest of the peoples of our countries ”, she declared.

Their meeting comes a day before the first bilateral meeting between Modi and President Joe Biden and the Quad leaders summit at the White House on Friday.

They also discussed areas for future collaboration, including space cooperation, information technology, especially emerging and critical technologies, as well as cooperation in the health sector.