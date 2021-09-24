Russia steps up Idlib attacks ahead of summit with Turkey, Iran on Syria

Since the beginning of September, Russia has beenintensify its military attacks and air strikes in and around Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on September 13, around the same time that hostilities began to escalate.

Some believe the escalation is a prelude to a Syrian government offensive to take Idlib, the country’s last rebel stronghold. Others, meanwhile, believe the activity is simply to gain influence at the upcoming tripartite summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran.

The summit, scheduled for the end of September, will bring together Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as part of theAstana peace process.

On September 17, Reuters cited two Turkish officials who revealedErdogan intends to visit Russia at the end of September.

In this context, a military official from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who controls Idlib, told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity, that some of HTS’s heavy weapons have been withdrawn from some fronts and distributed. on other fronts that have recently witnessed infiltrations by Syrian regime forces. Our current attacks in response to the infiltration of regime forces are aimed at demonstrating the strength and willingness of the military factions to confront and thwart any possible attack.

The source added that Turkey has deployed several military convoys to its points on the contact lines. He will not allow Moscow to advance. The Russian advance would disrupt Ankara’s national security strategy by causing a catastrophic wave of displacement into Turkish territory.

Hadi al Bahra, the co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Commission (which includes representatives of the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society to discuss a new Syrian constitution), believes that Russia is not interested in a direct confrontation with Turkey or by a tension in its relations.

The recent military escalation is part of the pressure ahead of the meeting between Erdogan and Putin in Sochi at the end of the month, “Al-Monitor Al-Bahra, who is also a member of the Syrian High Committee, told Al-Monitor. opposition negotiations. “Russia wants to open the key M4 motorway and allow safe commercial traffic in order to alleviate the economic crisis in the regime-controlled area. Russia also wants to stimulate the movement of aid across the ceasefire lines. This cannot be achieved without the consent of Turkey and the acceptance of the Syrian parties present in these areas.

Hassan al-Nifi, a political analyst who writes for several local and Arab newspapers, told Al-Monitor: Russian regime forces and attacks on Idlib have continued for a long time now, albeit at varying rates. The attacks are part of Russia’s strategy to allow the regime to reclaim as much Syrian land as possible. The recent escalation reflects the regime’s efforts to fully control the M4 motorway.

But, he added, Russia usually intensifies its attacks before any political event occurs. therefore “the current aggression and escalation in Idlib is somewhat expected before the sixth session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. Truce negotiations between Turkey and the Russians are also expected, amid fears of a new Russian invasion of the region.

On September 15, the Turkish newspaper Hurriyetreported that increasing Russian airstrikes show that the calm in the region since the March 2020 ceasefire is about to change.

Mohammed Fayez al-Asmar, a defected Syrian government colonel now residing in Turkey, told Al-Monitor that Russia is stepping up its airstrikes due to the high cost of any ground action in the mountainous Idlib region and the presence of more of 60 Turkish military posts surrounding the opposition. controlled areas. Russia, he said, is also trying to avoid any direct confrontation or exchange of military fire with Ankara.

The Russian escalation aims to exhaust opposition factions, maintain instability in targeted areas, force residents of towns overlooking the M4 motorway to leave and pressure Turkey to open trade crossings between regime-controlled areas and faction-controlled areas, said Asmar, who provides analysis for a number of research centers. “This will bring economic and material benefits to the regime and embarrass Turkey before the international community for its inability to ensure the protection of this area.

He added that the field data shows that there is no possibility of change in the control chart in the near future. But in light of the silence of the international community, the Russian scenario in opposition-controlled areas will repeat itself. It is possible that the Russians will invade again to control new areas, endangering the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents.

The escalation can be attributed to the recent agreements between Putin and [US President Joe] Biden in mid-June, during which the United States hinted that it would not stay in Syria for long, “Nasr al-Youssef, a Russian journalist based in Moscow, told Al-Monitor.

Youssef continued, Russia believes that Turkey has not joined the ceasefire agreement because it has yet to get rid of HTS. For Russia, this is a valid reason to initiate military action to control new areas and to open the international M4 road which will benefit the Syrian regime.