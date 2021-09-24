PM to highlight Kashmir, Afghanistan and world issues in UNGA speech today





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today (Friday), will present Pakistan’s perspective on various regional and international issues, including Jammu and Cashmere.

Speaking at the weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar said Jammu and Kashmir will be one of the main areas of intervention, besides the situation in Afghanistan and other areas of common interest, including the fight against Islamophobia, corruption and illicit financial flows, such as climate change.

He said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in his ongoing interactions with diplomats in New York, also highlighted the seriousness of the human rights situation in the IIOJK, shared the file on human rights violations. of the man in India to the IIOJK and stressed the need for urgent action to end these violations. , added the spokesperson. He said Pakistan would continue to engage with the interim authorities in Afghanistan.

Special representatives from China, Russia and Pakistan were in Kabul recently. They stressed the importance of close coordination to promote the common goals of a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, he said.

We continue to urge the international community to insist on the imperative of constructive engagement and timely mobilization of humanitarian assistance, which Pakistan itself has led from the front lines with additional food supplies sent to China. Afghanistan in recent days. Let me reaffirm that ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the international community.

US refuses to include India in new security alliance

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington this week, the United States ruled out adding India or Japan to the new trilateral security partnership, which includes Australia and Britain.

Responding to a question of whether countries like India and Japan would be part of the new security alliance to meet the challenges of the 21st century in the strategic Indo-Pacific region, the Maison’s press secretary Blanche, Jen Psaki, said there is no one else involved in security in the Indo-Pacific. “The AUKUS announcement last week was not meant to be an indication, and I think it is the message the president also sent to (French President Emmanuel) Macron, that there is no one else who will be involved in security in the Indo-Pacific, “Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily press conference Wednesday, according to international media.

Last week on September 15, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jointly announced the formation of the AUKUS trilateral security alliance.

The trilateral security alliance is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region. As part of this new security partnership, Australia would for the first time get a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will enable the United States and the United Kingdom to provide Australia with the technology necessary to develop nuclear-powered submarines for the first time.

