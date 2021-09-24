Boris angry with the ECB for abandoning the Pak tour





KARACHI / NEW YORK: The England and Wales Cricket Commission (ECB) has been asked to go ahead as planned for the Pakistan tour by UK government officials, according to a Times report.

The report, released Thursday, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also “angry” with the ECB over the decision to abandon the Pakistan tour, while ministers believe the move “clouded relations between the two countries”.

There were consultations between the ECB and officials from No.10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports before announcing the cancellation of the tour in which the governing body has been asked to proceed as planned, the Times reported.

The subsequent decision to ignore those calls and cancel the tour due to the players’ physical and mental well-being angered ministers. They believe it has hurt the work being done to improve UK-Pakistan relations at a time when they are particularly important, he added.

The report also mentions that Prime Minister Johnson is said to be angry with the ECB’s decision to cancel the men’s and women’s tour of Pakistan next month, saying that the prime minister and key ministers from the Foreign Ministry and the Commonwealth believe the decision has damaged relations between the UK and the Pakistani government.

The Times report also hinted that the ECB was keen on trying to find a way for the tour to go ahead, but it was an intervention by the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP), a unit within the players who represent central contract players from England who have stopped visiting.

He also pointed out that TEPP only represents contract players, which would have allowed the ECB to explore the idea of ​​taking on a team of county cricketers. But it is understood that this option has not been explored, according to the report.

The report also mentions that the ECB made the decision that the short tour of Pakistan was not the battle it wanted to have with player representatives. By canceling the Pakistan tour, the ECB can ensure the ashes go ahead as planned, according to the report.

Meanwhile, in further recognition of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to counter the effects of climate change, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted the Pakistans 10 Billion Trees Tsunami project during his United Nations speech on Wednesday, Geo News reports. .

Boris called for following Imran Khan’s example to plant 10 billion trees and told world leaders that humanity must “grow up” and fight climate change. “I invite everyone to follow the example of Imran Khan of Pakistan who pledged to plant 10 billion trees,” he said.

The Billion Tree Project has been recognized around the world as the essential step in minimizing environmental losses. Johnson said it was now or never if the world was to meet its goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels.

Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in six weeks. He is using his trip to UN headquarters in New York to lobby governments for tighter emission reduction targets and more money to help poor countries clean up their economies.

Amid the metaphors, the British leader issued a series of calls to action on UN member states, including: limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees; collectively commit to achieving net zero carbon neutrality by mid-century; all countries to accelerate and commit to very substantial carbon reductions by 2030, particularly with coal, cars, cash and trees; the developing world to end the use of coal energy by 2040 and the developed world to do so by 2030; China will phase out the domestic use of coal; only zero-emission vehicles will be marketed worldwide by 2040; each country to reduce its carbon emissions by 68%; halt and reverse the loss of trees and biodiversity by 2030; all nations to follow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lead to plant 10 billion trees, and governments to work with financial institutions, the IMF and the World Bank to mobilize trillions of dollars from the private sector.

Johnson concluded his speech with a call to world leaders to do the right thing for the next generations. England, New Zealand cancel Pakistan tour Pakistani cricket suffered another big setback last week when England canceled its Pakistan tour after New Zealand withdrew earlier.

Expressing regret, the ECB said: “We understand that this decision will be a major disappointment for the PCB”, who have worked tirelessly to welcome the return of international cricket to their country.

On September 17, moments before the opening of the ODI Series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board withdrew from the long-awaited tour, citing a supposed “security alert” from their government.

Pakistani authorities assured the team of full safety, but insisted on canceling the series. The PCB had said New Zealand Cricket’s decision to remove its players from the series was a “one-sided” decision taken by the Kiwis without consulting the PCB.

