Biden has his say on whether Trump’s 1/6 records will go to Congress





WASHINGTON The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress about the actions of former President Donald Trump and his aides on January 6. But there could be a long legal battle before details are released.

The House committee investigating the January insurgency on the U.S. Capitol last month requested a wealth of documents, including communications within the White House under Trump and information on planning and funding for rallies. organized in Washington. Among those events was a rally near the White House with remarks from Trump, which cheered up a crowd of thousands before loyalists stormed the Capitol.

A person familiar with the matter has confirmed that the first slice of Trump White House documents were handed over by the National Archives late last month to the White House and Trump. Each party can oppose the release of specific articles. And Biden’s White House has the right to call off a Trump effort to block the release of information.

Beyond that, the former president could take legal action to block everything. Or Congress could choose to prosecute if lawmakers felt the White House Biden wanted to hold back too much. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Trump has said he will invoke executive privilege and decline to give details. The legal maneuver has been used for decades by presidents and staff, including Trump himself, to avoid scrutiny by Congress.

But Trump doesn’t necessarily have the final say now that he’s out of office. According to a presidential decree on presidential records, the archivist who is in possession of the records must comply with all instructions given to him by the incumbent president or his agent, unless otherwise specified by a final court order.

The White House has indicated that it is inclined to release as many documents as possible; But officials don’t rule out that there may be individual cases Biden may see as privileged.

Presidents tend to protect their executive privilege of keeping White House documents private, both for themselves and for their predecessors. But any move by the White House to deny Congress’ request for documents on Trump’s activities could set Democratic lawmakers on fire just as Biden needs their support to move his agenda forward.

The requested documents are part of a lengthy partisan and spiteful investigation into how a mob infiltrated the Capitol and disrupted the certification of Bidens’ presidential victory, inflicting the most serious assault on Congress in two centuries. More than 650 people have been criminally charged in the attack, the largest lawsuit in U.S. history.

In addition to White House records from the archives, requests are made for material from the Departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, and Home Affairs, as well as the FBI and the Office of the Director of Intelligence. national.

And on Thursday night, the House committee summoned former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino, former head of the ministry of Defense Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The National Archives and Records Administration application is 10 pages long. The committee is looking for all documents and communications within the White House on Jan.6, 2021, regarding Trump’s close advisers and family members, the Ellipse Twitter feed rally and nearby Trumps. He asks for his specific movements that day and communications, if any, from the White House situation room. All documents relating to allegations of electoral fraud, as well as Supreme Court decisions on the subject, are also sought.

White House spokesman Michael Gwin said Biden has been in contact with Congress on the Jan.6 issues for several months and will continue to do so.

As President Biden said, the events of January 6 were a dark stain on our country’s history, and they represented an attack on the foundations of our constitution and democracy in a way that few ‘Other events have, “Gwin said. The President is deeply committed to ensuring that such a thing never happens again and he supports a full investigation into what happened.

The committee is also seeking information on efforts within the Trump administration to push presidents to declare election fraud baseless and any efforts to overturn the November election results or hamper the peaceful transfer of power.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Heads the committee, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after all but two Republicans opposed the creation of the 13-person panel.

He also demanded that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have been linked in some way to the attack.

Taylor Budowich, communications director for Trump and his Political Action Committee, criticized the Congressional panel’s registration request and said the former president would fight it.

The very partisan Communist-style select committee presented a shockingly broad archive request that lacks both legal precedent and legislative foundation, ”he said. Executive privilege will be upheld, not only on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

