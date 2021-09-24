PM Modi expresses gratitude to US for helping India during Covid-19









Washington [US] September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the United States for their help when the country was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Prime Minister Modi met with US Vice President Kamala Harris here, a day before his much-anticipated bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

“Thank you for the warm welcome you extended to me and to my delegation. A few months ago, we had the opportunity to speak to each other on the phone. We had an extensive discussion at that time. me so warmly and naturally. I will always remember it, “Prime Minister Modi said at a joint press conference with Harris after the two leaders met.

“It was a very difficult time when India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19. The way you expressed your concern and extended a helping hand, I express my gratitude to you. I want to thank you,” he added.

Emphasizing that India and America are “natural partners,” Prime Minister Modi said that India and the United States have similar geopolitical values ​​and interests, and our coordination and cooperation is increasing as well.

“The dynamic and strong interpersonal relationship between India and the United States is a bridge between our two countries, their contributions are commendable,” he added.

“Your election as Vice President of the United States was an important and historic event. You are an inspiration to many around the world. I am confident that under Pres Biden and your leadership, our bilateral relations will achieve new heights, ”he added.

It was PM Modi’s first face-to-face meeting with Harris after she made history by becoming the first person of Indian descent to become Vice President of the United States.

Earlier in June this year, Prime Minister Modi had a phone conversation with Harris and discussed the United States’ strategy for global vaccine sharing and the Quad vaccine initiative to fight the COVID pandemic. -19.

In a statement before leaving for the United States, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations, especially in the field of science and development. technology.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi met with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and held meetings with five global CEOs for a potential investment in India. These talks were part of a series of meetings Prime Minister Modi has organized with selected business leaders who have the potential to invest significantly in India.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington for his much-vaunted visit to the United States. He had previously addressed the COVID-19 Global Summit convened by US President Biden.

Biden is expected to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the White House on September 24. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over the presidency of the United States on January 20.

Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit in person, which will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States will end on September 25 with a speech to the United Nations General Assembly focusing on pressing global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to fight terrorism, the climate change and other important issues.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s first overseas visit beyond the neighborhood since the COVID-19 outbreak. Prime Minister Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla and senior officials.

The UNGA high-level session kicked off in New York on Tuesday. The theme of this year’s general debate is “Building resilience through the hope of recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting human rights and revitalizing the United Nations”. (ANI)

