New SC presents Punjab’s governance paradigm to PM





ISLAMABAD: In his presentation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the new Chief Secretary (CS) of Punjab presented his vision of the new governance paradigm and identified issues such as widespread corruption, frequent assignments and transfers, lack of job security, poor team selection. and the fear that the NAB is a major cause undermining governance in the province.

His presentation points, as available in The News, also referred to the inaccessibility of the Punjab’s senior leadership as the reason for poor governance in addition to discussing the fear of the NAB, which is generally seen as the main one. because of the inefficiency and indecision of the bureaucracy.

The presentation to the Prime Minister on September 15 also spoke about the suspension of the local government system and poor food price controls affecting governance. He also put the tax administration on the spot by informing the Prime Minister that income and business issues are not being resolved in an efficient and timely manner. Tax administration in Punjab has been identified as a governance challenge.

The Chief Secretary in his presentation also mentioned the lack of ownership of development projects and the non-deployment of technology as the reasons for the governance crises in Punjab.

The solutions and priorities proposed by the new SC to Prime Minister Imran Khan are the eradication of corruption and inefficiency in the administration of the Punjab, appointments based on merit and the stability of terms of two to three years in accordance with to the rules.

Problems affecting governance in the Punjab, as identified by the Chief Secretary, include widespread corruption, lack of security of tenure, lack of access to top management, fear of accountability, unfavorable selection teams, lack of ownership of public works, weak price control mechanism, revenue issues / cases not resolved in time, technology not deployed.

To change the culture and mindset, the Chief Secretary stressed that the governance paradigm must shift from the citizen-centered state; for a public service ethic, the feeling of privilege must be transformed into an obligation of public welfare (which will be taken into account in appointments), transparent decision-making, rapid and optimal use of public resources, judicious authority with independence and strict responsibility.

The SC said the immediate focus will be on eradicating corruption and inefficiency, accelerating the implementation of development and priority projects, delivering efficient services and controlling inflation.

The fear of the NAB and the suspension of local bodies were also identified as major issues that need to be addressed. The Chief Secretary has given four weeks to change the structure of incentives for civil servants ensuring that appointments are made on the basis of integrity, ability to execute and civility; job security from two to three years, by introducing KPIs (key performance indicators), including responsibility for accurate quarterly reports of subordinate officers on integrity and effectiveness, monitoring and evaluation, the use of computer applications and the guarantee of a system of reward and punishment.

For accelerated development, the SC ensured efficient execution of AfDB and priority projects, rapid approval processes, immediate release of funds and rigorous monitoring. To control inflation, the SC spoke about administrative and market-based measures, such as understanding the supply chain, closing the gap between farm, wholesale and retail, elimination of unexplained discrepancies between districts, administrative price control measures, improvement of competition through low cost retailing, elimination of legal bottlenecks, bi-monthly monitoring of the implementation of the project and field visits.

For effective service delivery, the CS plan contemplates strengthening accountability; monitoring at tehsil, district and division level, scheduled visits and surprises, khulli katcheris, accessibility of agents to the public through an open door policy and computer monitoring, computer and mobile applications.

