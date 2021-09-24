Erdogan says developments in US-Turkish relations “don’t bode well”





ISTANBUL (AP) The current development of US-Turkish relations does not bode well, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday before leaving the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In a broad briefing to Turkish journalists, Erdogan highlighted divisions among NATO allies over Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system and its subsequent withdrawal from the F-35 stealth fighter program. led by the United States. I cannot honestly say that there is a healthy process in Turkish-American relations, the president said in Turkish media. Look, we bought the F-35s, paid $ 1.4 billion, and those F-35s weren’t delivered to us. He added: I hope that as two NATO countries we should treat each other with friendship and not hostility. But the current trajectory does not bode well. Erdogan said he has worked well with all US Presidents in his 19-year reign, but I can’t say we got off to a good start with Mr Biden. Ahead of his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 29, Erdogan said they would discuss bilateral relations and Syria, especially the situation in Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country. Erdogan also made his call for UN reform and said he proposed the sweeping measure of removing the veto power of the five permanent members of the Security Council at a special meeting of the General Assembly. if necessary. Asked about the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, Erdogan said it was unfortunate that inclusive leadership had not been formed earlier this month, when the group revealed an all-male cabinet of hardliners. . There are signs coming up that there could be changes, that there could be a more inclusive atmosphere within the administration, he said. If such a step can be taken, then we can discuss with them what we can do together. Turkish and Qatari technicians are working to fully reopen Kabul airport after foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan last month. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

