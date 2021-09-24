Hasnain Khurshid elected president of the CSIC without opposition





PESHAWAR: Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, Imran Khan and Javed Akhtar were elected unopposed Thursday as president, senior vice-president and vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the next one-year term.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission at its meeting. Members of the Election Commission, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abidullah Yousafzai and Haris Mufti were present at the meeting.

According to the electoral commission, Hussnain Khurshid, Imran Khan and Javed were elected without opposition to the posts because no one had submitted a candidate file against them.

The new elected officials of the SCCI will take over their duties on 01 October.

Hasnain Khurshid, Farhad Asfandyar, Muhammad Arshad Siddiqi, Minhajuddin and Pervez Khan Khattak were elected to CSIC’s executive committee for Corporate Group on September 20.

Imran Khan Mohmand, Javed Akhtar, Ejaz Khan, Ghulam Hussain and Naeem Qasmi were elected for the associated group.

Muhammad Ashfaq has already been elected without opposition from a vacant seat in the canton of Bannu while Mubarak Begum has also been elected without opposition from a seat reserved for women.

They all belonged to the Business Forum, headed by politician and former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.

A formal announcement of the newly elected Presidents and Executive Members will be made at CSIC’s Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30th.

At the same time, CSIC, in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), officially launched a web portal / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Facilitation Center (KPIFC).

The KPIFC idea was designed by SCCI to promote investment and solve the business world through digitization under one window operating service.

An official launch ceremony took place, chaired by the President of the SCCI, Sherbaz Bilour.

The participants thanked UNDP and USAID for their financial and technical support in the implementation of the KPIFC project.

Provincial ministers Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Mian Khaliq Rehman, Muhammad Atif Khan, Shah Muhammad Khan, deputy Zile Huma, provincial head of SMEDA Rashid Aman, parliamentary leader of the ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak were present.

SMEDA Director General Hashim Raza and UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Ms. Aliona Niculita participated in the ceremony via video link.

Sherbaz Bilour hoped that the SCCI initiative would play a central role in solving the problems of the business community and investors under one roof.

The provincial ministers welcomed the joint initiative of CSIC and SMEDA to attract investment to the province.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/894871-hasnain-khurshid-elected-scci-president-unopposed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

