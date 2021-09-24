“India, natural partners of the United States,” say Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Vice President Kamala Harris after first face-to-face meeting, India News News

Politics
Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a face-to-face meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, their first meeting since the Indo-American Democrat took office earlier this year.
During their meeting in Washington DC, Modi invited Harris to visit India.
In a joint appearance with Modi, Harris said India is America’s essential companion.
Modi said in his speech: “I applaud America for helping India as it was in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19.”
Harris said: “When India was hit with an outbreak of COVID, the United States was happy to help India meet its needs and fulfill its responsibility to immunize its citizens … India was an important source of vaccines for other countries at the start of the pandemic. ”
On COVID-19, “our nations have worked together. At the start of the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries, ”said the US vice president.
She also noted India’s exceptional vaccination rate given its large population. She said: “I welcome India’s announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine exports. It is particularly remarkable and admiring that India, I am told, currently vaccinates around 10 million people. people per day from today. “
The two leaders also underlined “the importance of our common belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific region”.
“I know India takes the issue of the climate crisis seriously,” Harris said. “We believe that by working together, the United States and India can have a profound impact not only on the people of our respective countries, but on the entire world.”
“When you and I last spoke in June, we talked about how our world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever … and the challenges we face today made it clear. US Vice President Kamala Harris said welcoming the Prime Minister of India. arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/zODgjDZCCr
WION (@WIONNews) September 23, 2021
Earlier in June this year, Prime Minister Modi had a phone conversation with Harris and discussed the United States’ strategy for global vaccine sharing and the Quad vaccine initiative to fight the COVID pandemic. -19.
Harris ‘mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, and immigrated to the United States as a teenager where she met Harris’ father, Donald Harris, a immigrant from Jamaica.
Harris’s maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan, had been involved in India’s independence movement and would later become a senior official in the country, serving at one point in an Indian diplomatic mission in Zambia.
Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership, explained why the meeting between the two leaders is crucial.
He said Harris was quite powerful in the administration and the bond between the two would help both countries in the short and long term.
In his remarks at their meeting, Modi said, “The vibrant and strong people-to-people relationship between India and the United States is a bridge between our two countries, their contributions are commendable.”
He noted that India and America are “natural partners”, adding that “we have similar geopolitical values and interests, and our coordination and cooperation is also increasing.”
“Your election as Vice President of the United States was an important and historic event,” he told Harris. “You are an inspiration to many around the world. I am convinced that under President [Joe] Biden and your leadership, our bilateral relationship will reach new heights. “
“I express my gratitude to the United States for reaching out to India when India was hit by the second wave of COVID19,” Modi said in the joint statement with Harris.
(With contributions from agencies)
