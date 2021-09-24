Pak, a Saudi leadership capable of ruling the world: President Alvi





ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday, while praising their approach to international issues, said the leaders of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were able to lead the world through their vision.

He was addressing a seminar on Pakistan-Saudi Relations: Past, Present and Future held here, said that having their religious affinities, the Pakistani people are devoted to the safety of the holy land of the Saudi Arabia.

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Allama Tahir Ashrafi and Shahbaz Gill, Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al Maliki attended the event in as part of the celebration of the 91st National Day of Saudi Arabia.

The president said the first friendship treaty between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was signed in 1951 and the two countries have a long history of friendship. He said that even after India carried out an atomic explosion, Pakistan’s friendly countries stood by his side to build capacity and achieve deterrence.

The president particularly praised the treatment of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia who have also contributed to Saudi development in addition to sending remittances to Pakistan. He believed that no incident in history could harm Pakistan-Saudi relations as the two countries have shown their exemplary friendship even in international forums.

President Alvi said the entire Muslim world is looking to Saudi leaders for advice on international issues. He said that at a time when commercial and other interests dominated international affairs, the world needed leadership that formulates its policies on the basis of morality. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could fill the void, he added.

Lamenting the phenomenon of fake news, the president said that the Holy Quran also warns of the same trend which has also led to the situation prevailing in Afghanistan and Iraq. The president appreciated the vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for environmental protection as well as the Saudi vision 2030 which showcased the development of a modern and unique city. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have handled the COVID pandemic effectively, regardless of the false information about the two friendly states.

The President later presented shields to Saudi Ambassador Tahir Ashrafi and four Pakistanis overseas for their remarkable contribution to strengthening Pakistan-Saudi ties. Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Thursday that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong and cordial religious and historical relations based on Islamic brotherhood.

Speaking at a seminar marking Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day here, he said the Pakistani people have a heart-to-heart relationship with Saudi Arabia as the holy cities of Makkah Mukarma and Medina Munawwara are located in the kingdom. He said all Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia their second home.

The Al Saud family has rendered Saudi Arabia a great service, he said, adding that King Abdul Aziz was an extraordinary figure known around the world. Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia, he said, date back to pre-independence days, when King Abdul Aziz visited Karachi in 1940 with his five brothers.

He said that when Bengal was hit by famine in 1946, at the request of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Saudi Arabia made generous donations to the All India Muslim League relief fund. .

The minister said that since the establishment of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

He said that by the 1960s, relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s defense establishment had been established and developed over time and could be called exemplary.

The minister said relations between the two countries had received a new boost thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prince Muhammad bin Salman and would continue to develop in the near future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/894880-pak-saudi-leadership-capable-of-leading-world-president-alvi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos