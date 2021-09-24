Johnson refuses to say if he could live on basic universal credit | Universal credit





Boris Johnson has defended the government’s plans to cut universal credit while declining to say if he can live on the basic payment he offers of 118 per week. Asked by reporters during his trip to the United States this week, the prime minister has three times refused to answer whether he could survive with the UC payment. Asked if he could live on 118 a week and if the reduction, which took effect on October 6, could become a political issue, Johnson replied: I have all sympathy for people who find that difficult, really, really. However, he said failing to remove the 20 increase introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic would be costly. We have to recognize that to keep the increase in Covid going, you need to find an additional 5-6 billion in taxes. It must come out of the pockets of certain peoples. Then I would just like to point out that the best solution is to keep investing in people’s skills, to make sure they get the kind of jobs that reward their hard work and you start to see that, you start to see wages increase. And that’s what we want to see. Johnson continued: Wages are now rising faster than they’ve been for a long time, and the philosophy of this government is to try to create a high-wage, high-skill economy that we invest in people, we invest in capital, we encourage companies to reinvest their profits in people, in company capital, in order to generate productivity gains. And if you look at the UK since 2008, you look at our companies, they pay very low wages and don’t invest, and productivity has plummeted. When asked if his answer meant he couldn’t live on 118 a week, Johnson replied: It means we want to support families in the best possible way. Pressed that this might be seen as a no by default, he replied only: These are your words. Charities have warned that reducing CUs will push hundreds of thousands of people into poverty, exacerbated by rising energy costs. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown wrote in an article for the Guardian on Wednesday that the cut was the most socially divisive and morally indefensible he has witnessed in British politics. On Thursday, it emerged that the Treasury was examining the possibility of adjusting the cut rate, where wages below a low limit have UC payments docked in response, to allow people to keep more of that. that they win.

