Biden Collaborative Containment Strategy by Daniel Russel

While some in China have interpreted US President Joe Bidens’ recent overture to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a sign of US weakness, nothing could be further from the truth. In the weeks that followed, the administration showed it was seriously considering reimagining and rebuilding U.S. foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEW YORK Following the new As US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on September 9, there was a lot of speculation about what the two discussed. Biden has refuse a report that Xi refused a proposed summit, and the Chinese government spokesman noted only that the two parties agreed to maintain regular contact through various means.

Biden Collaborative Containment Strategy CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP via Getty Images

The real risks of the Australian submarine deal PS OnPoint LSIS Leo Baumgartner / Australian Defense Forces via Getty Images Exclusive to subscribers Taming the stagflationary winds Arne Dedert / picture alliance via Getty Images



Yet it is clear that the Biden administration seeks a relationship that manages, if not resolves, areas of divergence, while allowing for coordination or even cooperation in areas of common interest. But the Chinese seem determined to tie such cooperation to US concessions. According to the Chinese sourcesXi took advantage of the call to repeat the brutal conditionality that US climate envoy John Kerry encountered during his recent visit to China: America cannot expect cooperation from China in unless it respects China’s fundamental interests.

Core interests are the code for a growing array of Chinese absolutist claims to Taiwan and the South China Sea, and include its crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Buddhists in Tibet, and dissidents in Hong Kong. China is also insisting that the United States unilaterally lift trade sanctions, lift export restrictions, and drop enforcement actions against alleged Chinese state-sponsored cybertheft and other illicit strategies aimed at securing security. United States Intellectual Property and Personal Information.

The Chinese do not hide their disappointment with the Biden administration. After the 2020 presidential election, Chinese leaders had high hopes that Biden would reverse Donald Trump’s policies and give China more space and time to push forward its economic and foreign policy agenda. Those hopes were dashed by a combination of harsh US rhetoric, grueling meetings, firm retreat on key issues and Bidens’ decision to leave tariffs in place while a review of US policy in China continues. The bitterness of Chinese sentiment is as important as the country’s blissful belief that its star is rising as the West wanes.

Nonetheless, Biden was right to make an appeal and try to push Xi towards an in-person meeting. Relations have deteriorated to the point where the two great world powers have virtually no reliable direct official communication channel. Moreover, given that Xi’s consolidation of political power appears to have reduced even top Chinese officials to cheerleader status, talking to anyone other than Xi is unlikely to produce results.

While Xi may or may not have rejected a summit, several factors make such an event unlikely until next fall. This is when the Chinese Communist Party will hold its 20th Congress and the United States will hold its midterm elections. The CCP Congress will be a watershed moment for Xi, who is determined to leave the meeting with another term and Mao-like status. And Xi has a deep interest in the results of the US congressional election, which will strengthen or undermine Bidens’ position. But the two most powerful deterrents are a pair of Chinese phobias: the executive health risk of COVID-19; and the risk of embarrassment from a high-stakes summit that could go wrong.

Subscribe to Project Syndicate

Subscribe to Project Syndicate Enjoy unlimited access to the ideas and opinions of the world’s greatest thinkers, including weekly long readings, book reviews, thematic collections and interviews; The year to come annual print magazine; the entire PS archive; and more for less than $ 9 per month. Subscribe now

Some in China are affirming that Bidens’ opening to Xi exposed the weakness of the Americas, according to the theory that the United States needs China more than the other way around. This chauvinistic line fits a larger model of China using everything from market access to COVID-19 vaccines to gain influence over other countries.

But it is a mistake to see the United States as the anemic supplicant. The Biden administration was simply opening up an important channel of communication, offering none of the substantial one-sided concessions that Chinese Wolf Warriors (foreign policy hawks) seem to expect. Since Bidens called Xi, his administration has resumed its assertive diplomacy with European and Indo-Pacific partners.

For example, a week after the call, Biden announced AUKUS, a new trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK and the US. French frustration aside, Biden went far beyond simply discussing deeper strategic alignment by announcing the decision to share US nuclear submarine technology with Australia.

Additionally, Biden is hosting the first face-to-face meeting of leaders of the so-called Quad (the United States, India, Japan and Australia) this week this week, and on September 29, the United States will host the first cabinet meeting. Trade and Technology Council, launched at the US-EU summit in June. These meetings don’t just fulfill Bidens’ commitment to working with allies and partners in creative new ways; they also advance the dual objective of improving collective security and offering tangible benefits to others.

The Quad summit will likely be even more successful than the virtual summit in March, when the group launched a major COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Southeast Asia (although this was subsequently hampered by the severe outbreak in India. ). The four countries have developed concrete strategies for collaboration in multiple areas, building on their combined prowess in science, technology, education, transport and many other sectors important to the region. .

The Chinese, unsurprisingly, denounced the Quad meeting and declared it doomed to failure. But the Quad has already come a long way since the clumsy and crass anti-China rhetoric of the Trump years. Its power now derives from a new organizational principle focused on the collaborative delivery of regional and global goods. The Biden team appears to be reinventing the arrangement as a way to conquer other countries by helping them in ways that China doesn’t or can’t.

This is a smart strategy for dealing with Asian countries that seek to navigate between China and the West without getting caught in the crossfire. The Quad’s new approach, combined with Bidens’ outreach to Xi, represents a powerful rebuttal to China’s attempt to portray itself as the aggrieved victim of an unjustly hostile America.

Driving out China would not have resulted in a summit that certainly would not have made significant progress. But forging an international network of constructive collaboration on issues of real concern to the countries of the Indo-Pacific region is valuable in itself. Biden both reminds the region that China is not the only game in town and sets the stage for a more balanced and overdue bilateral engagement.