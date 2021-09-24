PM Modi will deploy the national digital health mission on September 27 | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce on September 27 the nationwide deployment of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), renamed Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM), the Minister of Health for Union Mansukh Mandaviya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will announce the nationwide deployment of the Pradhan Mantri digital health mission on September 27. By virtue of this, a unique digital health identifier will be provided to people, which will contain all of the person’s health records, he tweeted. The identifier will be created using details such as Aadhaar and the user’s mobile phone number, people familiar with the matter said. The initiative will be rolled out on the last day of Arogya Manthan, which kicked off Thursday to mark the third anniversary of the government’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The project is currently in its pilot phase in the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Pondicherry. The mission basically consists of four main building blocks: a unique digital health identifier, a register of health professionals, a register of health facilities and electronic health records. As a first step, three components unique health identifier, register of doctors and register of health establishments were made operational, indicated the persons in charge mentioned above. The health identifier aims to standardize the process of identifying an individual among health care providers, which aims to ensure that the medical records created are delivered to the right person or viewed by users of health information. health with appropriate consent. In order to issue the ID, the system will collect some basic details such as demographics and location, family or relationship, and contact details which may be updated from time to time. The identifier will be used to uniquely identify people, authenticate them and thread their health records (only with the informed consent of the patient) across multiple systems and stakeholders. The physician register will contain details of all health professionals involved in the delivery of health services in modern and traditional systems of medicine. The register of health facilities will serve as a database of all health facilities in the different systems of medicine, including public and private health facilities such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories and health centers. imaging, pharmacies, etc. The initiative supports universal health coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable and secure way through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services. The mission was designed with the needs of the future in mind; it will benefit not only patients but also physicians, policy makers and researchers. Since almost everything will be handled electronically, this will eliminate the requirement for paperwork, as Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is implemented, a senior government official said, seeking anonymity.

