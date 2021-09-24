‘See America’s Daughters’ Mocking Video of UN Leader Imran Khan Goes Viral | World news





Shehryar Khan Afridi’s video actually showed women roaming the streets of Manhattan and Afridi said women in Pakistan are much more respected than that.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sent Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Kashmir, to the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly. Reports say he was sent to UNGA to “raise awareness” about what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir. But Imran Khan’s Kashmiri man has already gone viral on social media for a vlog he shot from the streets of Manhattan.

Filming the video of women wandering the streets, Afridi, wearing a casual t-shirt, said that women in Pakistan have a much better condition than countries that preach to the world. Accompanied by a few men, we see Afridi walking around and saying: “Whatever the ethnic group – Baloch, Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashtun, Kashmir – we respect women. See here, it’s the girls of America. Recognize what values ​​we have. It is not a political slogan. It’s reality. See the condition of those who give lectures to us, who tell us ‘I am the king’ “.

The video surfaced days ago and has now gone viral with several social media users highlighting the condition of women in Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again address the UNGA as Kashmir’s ambassador. The world must listen to the tale of the barbarism of the Indian fascist regime,” Afridi tweeted on Friday.

This is not, however, Afridi’s first controversy during the trip as he was reportedly arrested at JFK Airport for a check. The Pakistani Embassy in Washington said it was routine screening because Afridi is a first-time visitor. As the Pakistani Embassy in Washington noted, as a first-time visitor, Mr. Afridi briefly underwent secondary screening and was regularly cleared without any guarantees being asked or given by anyone from there. embassy or consulate, according to an embassy statement. .

Receive our daily news capsule

Subscribe

Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.

close

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/see-america-s-daughters-imran-khan-s-un-leader-s-deriding-video-goes-viral-101632480972124.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos