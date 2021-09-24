8 actions on the bright side of China’s regulatory crackdown

Text size





Chinese bears dominate the conversation in the markets as the

Evergrande Group in China



the real estate collapse follows months of regulatory crackdown.

But the investment landscape in China is vast, with many companies seemingly on the safe side of President Xi Jinping’s economic upheaval. A terrible feeling could offer them a buying opportunity. We have adjusted our portfolio to align with government, says Nuno Fernandes, co-head of emerging wealth management strategy at GW&K Investment Management.

Beijing’s anger has focused, perhaps not coincidentally, on areas that were the darlings of foreign investors: internet platforms and online education providers. The performance of the index tells a living story. Global accessibility



iShares MSCI China

exchange-traded fund (ticker: MCHI), the three main components of which are





Tencent Holdings



(700.Hong Kong),





Alibaba Holding Group



(BABA), and





Meituan



(3690.Hong Kong), has slipped 20% in the past three months. The ETF for A-shares listed on the domestic market (CNYA), topped by the beverage maker





Kweichow Moutai



(600519.China) and electric vehicle battery champion





Contemporary Amperex technology

,

or CATL (300 750 China), are 5% off.

While specific regulatory attacks can be unpredictable, two broad goals of Chinese policy seem clear and consistent: to beat the West in next-gen technology, and to shift the distribution of wealth from its current pyramid to pear-shaped with a class. growing average. Many listed companies benefit from one or the other of these objectives.

Betting on the technological push is easier. Stocks don’t come cheap, but the current maelstrom may provide entry points. Nick Niziolek, Head of Global Strategies at Calamos Investments, favors CATL, which dominates the electric vehicle battery space in China, and





WORLD



(1211.Hong Kong) among the new generation of car manufacturers. Both stocks have cooled since August after surges in mid-year.

The crossover fields of semiconductors, artificial intelligence and automation are another priority for Xi & Co. Renewable energies too. A company that straddles these interests, says Niziolek, is





Nari technology



(600406.China), which manufactures power grid optimization equipment. Its shares are stable for September after a 60% run this year.

Dan Chace, Senior Portfolio Manager for Greater China at Wasatch Global Investors, adds





Sino Electronic Wealth



(300327.China), which manufactures circuits for household appliances. Its action is also blowing, after an increase of 150% from January to September. The two managers are keen to





Wuxi organic products



(2269.Hong Kong), whose link between testing and laboratories anchors China’s catch-up in pharmaceuticals.

Fernandes of GW&K gives more thought to what will happen if Beijing achieves common prosperity and the next 600 million Chinese reach the middle class. It’s a more speculative proposition. Valuations of relevant stocks are also less difficult. Fernandes and his co-manager Tom Masi favor names like the insurer





AIA Group



(1299.Hong Kong), the Marriott of China hotel chain





Huazhu Group



(HTHT) and online brokerage





Eastern Money Information



(300327.China) as magnets for a wider consumer class.

Few investors are holding their breath for a widespread rebound in China. Xis’ pivot to dip the rich is popular, which makes it seem more like a change of course than a fad, says Michael Kelly, global head of multi-assets at PineBridge Investments. This is a significantly long shift from growing to supporting the middle class, he says. On the other hand, if you align with state policy, there will be some shattering successes. The hardest part is choosing them.